Rep. Troy E. Nehls Introduces Bill to Bring FAA Aircraft Maintenance Documentation Into the 21st Century

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22), Chairman of the House Aviation Subcommittee, introduced the Major Repair and Alteration Modernization Act, which would direct the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modernize and expand electronic filing capabilities for FAA Form 337, which is used by mechanics and repair stations to record and document major repairs or major alterations made to an aircraft, airframe, power plant, propeller, or appliance.

Currently, the process for submitting FAA Form 337 is paper-based and heavily reliant on manual methods, creating significant administrative burdens for the aviation industry. Congressman Nehls’ legislation enables voluntary digital submissions and allows integration with third-party platforms, improving efficiency while maintaining strong privacy and security protections. The Major Repair and Alteration Modernization Act builds on Section 220 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which requires the FAA to digitize at least three processes used by the agency to perform internal and external information exchanges related to certifications.

“Complying with federal regulations shouldn’t be arduous or overcomplicated,” said Congressman Nehls. “Much like our nation’s air traffic control system, which is outdated and antiquated, the current system for filing an FAA Form 337 is stuck in the past. My legislation would bring the filing process into the 21st century, streamline an extremely burdensome system, and improve the safety and efficiency of our national airspace system.”

Congressman Nehls’ bill received praise from aviation leaders and stakeholders from Texas and around the country, including the Aircraft Electronics Association.

“In an era where other safety-critical sectors—including automotive, rail, and commercial space—have embraced digital workflows, application programming interfaces (APIs), and third-party platforms to expand capability and improve transparency, the FAA’s reliance on 20th-century tools is no longer sustainable,” said Ric Peri of the Aircraft Electronics Association. “The aviation sector depends on accurate, accessible maintenance records not only for compliance, but to support safety, operational readiness, airworthiness determinations, and market transactions. A fully digital environment that allows rapid submission and seamless retrieval of Form 337s and accompanying documentation is essential to meeting our needs.”

“Rep. Nehls’ bill is a great benefit to the General Aviation community and to small repair and maintenance shops in particular as it creates a more digital environment that allows rapid submission and seamless retrieval of Form 337s and accompanying documentation we can drive economic prosperity while ensuring greater safety and efficiency,” said Jon McLaughlin the President of Airworthy.com. “By enabling electronic filing of Form 337s via secure APIs, permitting third-party system integration, and setting up a predictable roadmap for modernizing record-management systems the Nehls bill will greatly improve the safety and efficiency of the national airspace system while assisting small businesses.”

“Right now, doing a 337 is a pain,” said Dusty Williams, of A&P – Hangar Retreat Maintenance located at Pearland Regional Airport, Pearland, TX. “You fill everything out electronically, then you still have to print it, fold it up, package the documents, and mail it off hoping it gets there. I’ve never had one rejected, but sometimes you do not even know if the FAA received it. A modern electronic filing system with confirmations and tracking would save time, reduce headaches, and let mechanics spend more time working on airplanes instead of paperwork.”

“Ease of filing would improve accuracy and compliance while streamlining the process,” said Charlie Rusk of First Line Aero, based in Rusk, TX. “I see planes all the time that said they filed a 337 but it is not in the aircraft records. I can see this helping accountability and efficiency.”