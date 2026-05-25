Memorial Day 2026: Honoring the Fallen Across Houston and Katy

Memorial Day is more than the unofficial start of summer. It is a national day of remembrance dedicated to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to the country. Across the nation, families gather, flags are lowered, and communities pause to honor sacrifice, courage, and duty.
In the Houston and Katy areas, Memorial Day traditions blend solemn ceremonies with family gatherings, patriotic music, veterans tributes, and community events. From memorial services at veterans parks to fireworks displays and public celebrations, today offers many opportunities to reflect and participate.
This year’s Memorial Day arrives with calmer weather after a stormy weekend, making outdoor events across the Houston region more accessible.
Memorial Day Events Happening Today in Houston & Katy
Memorial Day Ceremony at Harris County War Memorial
Gather for a formal remembrance ceremony honoring fallen service members from Harris County.
- Time: 2:30 PM
- Location: Bear Creek Pioneers Park, Houston
- Admission: Free
Harris County War Memorial
Harris County War Memorial Address: 3535 War Memorial St, Houston, TX 77084 Phone: +12815311592
Houston National Cemetery Memorial Ceremony
One of Houston’s most meaningful Memorial Day observances featuring veterans, families, and community tributes.
- Location: Houston National Cemetery
- Admission: Free
Houston National Cemetery
Memorial Day Monday Car Show – Katy
Classic cars, muscle cars, and community celebration in Katy.
- Time: Begins at 8:00 AM
- Location: Social Pub & Grill
- Admission: Free for spectators
The Social Pub and Grill
The Social Pub and Grill Address: 1721 Spring Green Dr, Ste 700, Katy, TX 77494 Phone: +12813964627
Beach Bash at Typhoon Texas
A family-friendly Memorial Day waterpark celebration with rides, music, and entertainment.
- Location: Katy area
- Memorial Day weekend activities continue today
Typhoon Texas Waterpark Houston
Memorial Day at POST Houston – Foam Party
A rooftop family event featuring foam machines, music, and downtown skyline views.
- Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Location: Skylawn at POST Houston
- Admission: Ticketed event
Memorial Day Activities at Kemah Boardwalk & Downtown Aquarium
Special Memorial Day passes include rides and attractions throughout the holiday weekend.
Kemah Boardwalk
Downtown Aquarium
Memorial Day Tribute in The Woodlands
Patriotic celebration with live music, entertainment, and fireworks honoring fallen military heroes.
Town Green Park
A Final Reflection
Memorial Day reminds Americans that freedom has always carried a cost. Behind every flag placed at a cemetery and every name engraved on a memorial stands a story of service, sacrifice, and family.
Whether attending a ceremony, visiting a memorial, or simply observing a quiet moment of gratitude, today is an opportunity to honor those who never returned home.
“We do not know them all, but we owe them all.”