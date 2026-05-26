Chemical Tank Implosion at Washington Mill Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Missing

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A devastating chemical tank implosion at a paper mill in Longview, Washington, has left one worker dead and nine others unaccounted for, according to local authorities and company officials.

The explosion occurred Tuesday morning at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging mill, a major pulp and paper production facility in southwest Washington. Emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after reports of a catastrophic failure involving a large chemical storage tank used in the paper manufacturing process.

Officials said the tank contained “white liquor,” a highly corrosive chemical solution commonly used in the kraft pulping process. The tank reportedly held nearly 80,000 gallons and was approximately 60% full when it imploded.

Cowlitz County emergency officials described the incident as a “mass casualty event.” Firefighters, hazardous-materials teams, and rescue crews worked throughout the day to secure the damaged structure, contain hazardous materials, and search for missing employees.

Several workers suffered burns and respiratory injuries caused by chemical exposure. Local hospitals confirmed multiple patients were transported for emergency treatment, with some reported in critical condition.

Authorities confirmed one fatality Tuesday afternoon but have not yet released the victim’s identity pending family notification.

The cause of the implosion remains under investigation. Federal workplace safety officials and state environmental agencies are expected to assist in determining whether mechanical failure, pressure buildup, or chemical instability contributed to the disaster.

Residents near the facility were advised to avoid the surrounding area while crews monitored air quality and continued containment efforts. Officials stated there was no immediate public health threat beyond the mill property.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson issued a statement expressing condolences to the families affected and thanking first responders for their efforts.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the Longview community and for the workers and families impacted,” the governor said.

The Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility is one of the region’s largest industrial employers, producing packaging materials and paper products distributed across North America.

Recovery operations and the search for the missing workers were ongoing late Tuesday evening.