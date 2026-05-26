Congressman Christian Menefee Wins Primary Runoff Election for Texas’s 18th Congressional District

HOUSTON, TX — Congressman Christian Menefee has won the primary runoff election for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, capping an extraordinary seven-month stretch in which he won four consecutive elections for the same seat — a direct consequence of Republican gerrymandering and deliberate delays that forced TX-18 voters back to the polls again and again.

With Early and Mail votes counted, Menefee leads with 68.6% of the vote, compared to 31.4% for Congressman Al Green.

Menefee was sworn into Congress on February 2, ending a nearly year-long vacancy in this historic Houston district. Since taking office, he has wasted no time building a congressional office from the ground up, introducing legislation, and fighting every day for working families across TX-18.

“Tonight belongs to the people of this district,” said Congressman Menefee. “You have shown up over and over, and every single time, you have chosen to fight for a better future for our communities. I do not take that for granted for one second. This is your victory, and I will spend every day in Washington making sure it means something.”

Tonight’s win also marks a milestone chapter in the history of TX-18: Menefee secured the victory against a two-decade incumbent, a testament to how powerfully the district has embraced Menefee’s leadership and a new generation of public service.

“Republicans have made this hard on purpose,” said Congressman Menefee. “They delayed this election. They drew maps designed to dilute our power. They made you come back to the polls over and over again because they were hoping you would get tired and give up. You didn’t. Now it’s time to finish the job. In November, we have the opportunity to change the leadership of this state, and I am calling on every voter in Texas to seize it.”

In just a few months in office, Congressman Menefee has moved quickly and substantively on behalf of TX-18. He introduced three pieces of legislation, including the SET Act aimed at preventing future districts from enduring the kind of prolonged vacancy TX-18 experienced, and co-sponsored 49 more bills focused on lowering costs and expanding opportunity for working families. On the House floor, he has debated 13 bills and been appointed to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, where he is fighting to keep Houston at the center of America’s space future.