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  • May 23, 2026

Stewarding the Wilds with Faith

Native prairie at the Coastal Heritage Preserve

Sunday, June 14, 2 – 4 p.m.

Coastal Heritage Preserve

13117 Settegast Rd., Galveston, TX 77554

Calling people of all faiths – or no faith at all: Spend two hours living out your values by helping restore vital ecosystems on the Coastal Heritage Preserve as you plant native coastal prairie species. The two hours of hands-on volunteering will have an impact for centuries to come as these plants mitigate erosion, fix nitrogen, filter heavy metals, and provide habitat to the wildlife that call the 1,039 acres “home.” This activity involves standing, walking, and digging holes in the forgiving sandy alkaline soil of Galveston Island. Children 5+ are welcome to participate with parents/guardians.  Please wear long pants, closed toe shoes, gloves, and sun protection. Bring a refillable water bottle and bug spray. All tools needed to do the work and an igloo of drinking water will be provided. This event is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, in partnership with Artist Boat.  We look forward to seeing y’all out on the prairie! Please register for this event for planning purposes on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1986277088240.  Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.

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