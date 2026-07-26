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  • Jul 26, 2026

Katy-Area Road Closure: Katy-area roadway

KATY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an active road condition affecting a Katy-area roadway.

Road closure details

  • Road: a Katy-area roadway
  • Detour listed: No official detour was included in the feed

What TxDOT is reporting

– Multiple right lanes closed. – Right lane closed. Ih 10 @ pederson road number 2 and 3. Lanes and outside shoulder closed due bridge repairs

What drivers should know

Drivers should allow additional travel time, watch for workers and traffic-control devices, and use an alternate route when appropriate. Closure times may change because of weather, emergency work or construction conditions.

Official source and updates

This report was generated from official TxDOT DriveTexas road-condition data. Check DriveTexas before traveling for the latest status. The Katy News will update this article when the official record changes.

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