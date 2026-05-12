“Unearth a Story” – Summer Reading Program at the Katy Branch Library

SPECIAL SUMMER PROGRAMS
Programs marked with * will be ticketed. Pick up a free ticket at the front desk 15 minutes before the program begins!
Programs marked with + will require online registration. Visit our events calendar on www.hcpl.net and find that specific event to register!
Programs marked with ^ will require a signed waiver from an adult.
FOR KIDS (All Ages Welcome)
MONDAY, JUNE 1 @ 4-5 PM
Enjoy snacks and crafts at a summer reading kickoff.
MONDAY, JUNE 8 @ 4-5 PM
Get creative with Junk Journaling, Jr.*
MONDAY, JUNE 15 @ 4-5 PM
Celebrate Juneteenth with Ms. Twanda. (Ages 5-11)*
FRIDAY, JUNE 26 @ 3-4 PM
Enjoy a dinosaur show from Bright Star Theatre.*
MONDAY, JUNE 29 @ 3-4 PM & 4:30-5:30 PM
Sing along with Andyroo.*
(Note: This program takes place twice on this date. Each program will be separately ticketed.)
TUESDAY, JULY 7 @ 11-12 AM
Wonder at the magic of Tommy Terrific.*
MONDAY, JULY 13 @ 4-5 PM
Train in stage combat using foam swords. (Ages 8-11)*^
MONDAY, JULY 20 @ 3-5 PM
Watch The Land Before Time (Rated G). Snacks provided.*
MONDAY, JULY 27 @ 4-5 PM
See a real fire truck and meet City of Katy Firefighters.*
FOR TEENS (Ages 11-18/Entering Grades 6-12)
TUESDAY, JUNE 2 @ 4 -6 PM
Join us for a screening of A Minecraft Movie (Rated PG). Popcorn and drinks provided.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9 @ 4-5 PM
Enjoy Nintendo Switch battles, a selection of classic board games, and plenty of snacks.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16 @ 4-5 PM
Learn to breakdance while developing balance, flexibility, and self-confidence.*^
TUESDAY, JUNE 23 @ 4-5 PM
Create your own friendship bracelets to stack, share, and swap.*
TUESDAY, JUNE 30 @ 4-5 PM
Learn strategies to bring your drawings to the next level.*
TUESDAY, JULY 7 @ 4-5 PM
Learn the basics of chess in this hands-on program for beginners.*
TUESDAY, JULY 14 @ 4-5 PM
Use creativity and teamwork to complete Lego STEM challenges.*
TUESDAY, JULY 21 @ 4-5 PM
Make your own custom slime!*
TUESDAY, JULY 28 @ 4-5 PM
Try your hand at archery with foam arrows.*^
FOR ADULTS (Ages 18 and up)
TUESDAY, JUNE 9 @ 6-7 PM
Explore the basics of Artificial Intelligence and learn how it impacts your everyday life.
ALL OF JULY
Visit the Texas America250 exhibit sponsored by TSLAC.
MONDAY, JULY 6 @ 11 AM-12 PM
Learn how to safely store, access, and share your files online.
FRIDAY, JULY 10 @ 2-3:30 PM
Explore unconventional approaches and best practices to preserve your personal history.+
SATURDAY, JULY 18 @ 10 AM-12:30 PM
Learn three historical quilt blocks and make a nine-patch quilt block to take home.+
EARN PRIZES FOR READING
Visit hcpl.beanstack.org MONDAY, JUNE 1 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 to register and log books/activities.
FOR EVERY 100 POINTS LOGGED, REACH A NEW LEVEL AND EARN A PRIZE!
1 Book Read =10 PTS
30 Minutes Reading =10 PTS
1 Activity= 5 PTS
1 Book Review = 5 PTS
Level 1: 100 PTS
Level 2: 200 PTS
Level 3: 300 PTS
Log 100 pts or more by June 30 to be entered to win a HMNS Family Membership!
EARLY LITERACY (AGES 0-5)
Level 1 = Book
Level 2 = Rubber Duck
Level 3 = Certificate + Children’s Museum Pass + Prize Pack Entry
KIDS (AGES 6-11)
Level 1 = Book
Level 2 = Dino Toy + Brag Tag
Level 3 = Reading Medal + Prize Pack Entry
TEENS (Ages 12-17) and ADULTS (Ages 18+)
Level 1 = Book
Level 2 = Dino Bookmark+ Prize Pack Entry
Level 3 = Dino Phone Stand + Prize Pack Entry
Pick up your prizes at the Katy Library by Saturday, August 8!
Use your prize pack drawing entry ticket(s) in hcpl.beanstack.org by Saturday, August 1!