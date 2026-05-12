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  • May 12, 2026

“Unearth a Story” – Summer Reading Program at the Katy Branch Library

SPECIAL SUMMER PROGRAMS

Programs marked with * will be ticketed. Pick up a free ticket at the front desk 15 minutes before the program begins!

Programs marked with + will require online registration. Visit our events calendar on www.hcpl.net and find that specific event to register!

Programs marked with ^ will require a signed waiver from an adult.

FOR KIDS (All Ages Welcome)

MONDAY, JUNE 1 @ 4-5 PM

Enjoy snacks and crafts at a summer reading kickoff.

MONDAY, JUNE 8 @ 4-5 PM

Get creative with Junk Journaling, Jr.*

MONDAY, JUNE 15 @ 4-5 PM

Celebrate Juneteenth with Ms. Twanda. (Ages 5-11)*

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 @ 3-4 PM

Enjoy a dinosaur show from Bright Star Theatre.*

MONDAY, JUNE 29 @ 3-4 PM & 4:30-5:30 PM

Sing along with Andyroo.*

(Note: This program takes place twice on this date. Each program will be separately ticketed.)

TUESDAY, JULY 7 @ 11-12 AM

Wonder at the magic of Tommy Terrific.*

MONDAY, JULY 13 @ 4-5 PM

Train in stage combat using foam swords. (Ages 8-11)*^

MONDAY, JULY 20 @ 3-5 PM

Watch The Land Before Time (Rated G). Snacks provided.*

MONDAY, JULY 27 @ 4-5 PM

See a real fire truck and meet City of Katy Firefighters.*

FOR TEENS (Ages 11-18/Entering Grades 6-12)

TUESDAY, JUNE 2 @ 4 -6 PM

Join us for a screening of A Minecraft Movie (Rated PG). Popcorn and drinks provided.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9 @ 4-5 PM

Enjoy Nintendo Switch battles, a selection of classic board games, and plenty of snacks.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16 @ 4-5 PM

Learn to breakdance while developing balance, flexibility, and self-confidence.*^

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 @ 4-5 PM

Create your own friendship bracelets to stack, share, and swap.*

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 @ 4-5 PM

Learn strategies to bring your drawings to the next level.*

TUESDAY, JULY 7 @ 4-5 PM

Learn the basics of chess in this hands-on program for beginners.*

TUESDAY, JULY 14 @ 4-5 PM

Use creativity and teamwork to complete Lego STEM challenges.*

TUESDAY, JULY 21 @ 4-5 PM

Make your own custom slime!*

TUESDAY, JULY 28 @ 4-5 PM

Try your hand at archery with foam arrows.*^

FOR ADULTS (Ages 18 and up)

TUESDAY, JUNE 9 @ 6-7 PM

Explore the basics of Artificial Intelligence and learn how it impacts your everyday life.

ALL OF JULY

Visit the Texas America250 exhibit sponsored by TSLAC.

MONDAY, JULY 6 @ 11 AM-12 PM

Learn how to safely store, access, and share your files online.

FRIDAY, JULY 10 @ 2-3:30 PM

Explore unconventional approaches and best practices to preserve your personal history.+

SATURDAY, JULY 18 @ 10 AM-12:30 PM

Learn three historical quilt blocks and make a nine-patch quilt block to take home.+

EARN PRIZES FOR READING

Visit hcpl.beanstack.org MONDAY, JUNE 1 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 to register and log books/activities.

FOR EVERY 100 POINTS LOGGED, REACH A NEW LEVEL AND EARN A PRIZE!

1 Book Read =10 PTS

30 Minutes Reading =10 PTS

1 Activity= 5 PTS

1 Book Review = 5 PTS

Level 1: 100 PTS

Level 2: 200 PTS

Level 3: 300 PTS

Log 100 pts or more by June 30 to be entered to win a HMNS Family Membership!

EARLY LITERACY (AGES 0-5)

Level 1 = Book

Level 2 = Rubber Duck

Level 3 = Certificate + Children’s Museum Pass + Prize Pack Entry

KIDS (AGES 6-11)

Level 1 = Book

Level 2 = Dino Toy + Brag Tag

Level 3 = Reading Medal + Prize Pack Entry

TEENS (Ages 12-17) and ADULTS (Ages 18+)

Level 1 = Book

Level 2 = Dino Bookmark+ Prize Pack Entry

Level 3 = Dino Phone Stand + Prize Pack Entry

Pick up your prizes at the Katy Library by Saturday, August 8!

Use your prize pack drawing entry ticket(s) in hcpl.beanstack.org by Saturday, August 1!

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