Fort Bend Regional Partnership’s Jamie Loasby Graduates from Prestigious U.S. Chamber Workforce Leadership Program

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced that Jamie Loasby, Director of Public Policy for the Fort Bend Regional Partnership, has graduated from its premier workforce development program, the Talent Pipeline Management® (TPM) Academy®.

The program is led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and is grounded in its TPM framework—an employer-led approach designed to align workforce development with real-time industry demand.

“TPM is a nationally recognized framework that seeks to unlock employer leadership and orchestrate talent supply chains aligned to industry demand,” said Jason Tyszko. “We congratulate the graduates of the TPM Academy and look forward to seeing how these leaders will apply what they have learned to improve career pathways for students and workers in their communities.”

“We are proud that Jamie has completed the TPM Academy and will help lead impactful workforce initiatives through the Fort Bend Regional Partnership,” said Chairman, Tariq Zafar. “This achievement strengthens our ability to align business needs with workforce solutions and support long-term economic growth in Fort Bend County.”

“We are excited to launch this initiative and further strengthen the connection between business and workforce development in Fort Bend County,” said President & CEO, Keri Schmidt. “Having graduated from the TPM Academy myself in 2022, I experienced firsthand the value of this framework and the impact it can have in helping employers shape practical workforce solutions. Jamie’s participation will help us continue building strong talent pipelines that support both our employers and our community’s long-term economic success.”

Building on this momentum, the Fort Bend Regional Partnership will be convening a collaborative of employers in the coming months to directly address workforce gaps across key industries. This effort will bring together business leaders to identify shared talent needs, shape training pathways, and implement practical solutions that strengthen the regional workforce pipeline.

TPM Academy graduates join a network of more than 1,000 practitioners across 43 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Canada, Colombia, and Vietnam—each committed to building sustainable talent pipelines and closing critical skills gaps.

About the Fort Bend Regional Partnership

The Fort Bend Regional Partnership (formerly Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce) is 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 250,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. Over more than 50 years this organization has been a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Regional Partnership creates, enhances, and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.