The 2026 Summer Reading Challenge is one way Fort Bend County Libraries infuses the ‘literacy ecosystem’

The annual challenge is open to kids, teens, and adults

Among the array of pressing topics analyzed in Fort Bend households, concerns about literacy rates and general reading skills are at the forefront of more current daily discussions.

According to the organizations Literacy Texas and the National Center for Education Statistics, Texas has the fourth-lowest literacy rate at 81%, with 19.0% of adults lacking basic prose literacy skills. The state also ranks fourth lowest in the number of libraries, with 3.2 per 100,000 residents.

Evidenced by its free collection of supportive programs and services, reading and literacy support has always been prioritized at Fort Bend County Libraries. And, with summer rapidly approaching, the library system’s annual Summer Reading Challenge is in the spotlight.

“Unearth a Story” is the theme for the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, which is divided into categories: youth, middle school, and young adult/adult, with prizes varying with each group. There is no cost to register online or in person at any of the libraries in the system.

Online registration for the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge begins on Monday, May 25, and continues through August. The challenge runs from June 1 through August 31. To complete the challenge, participants must log their summer reading hours or the books they read completely at any of the 11 county libraries or online at fortbend.beanstack.org .

In the February 2026 report, “Child Reading Literacy and the Role of Public Libraries: A Review of Secondary Sources,” the Institute of Museum and Library Services found, among other key points, that “[p]ublic libraries play an important and multifaceted role in the literacy ecosystem […] acting as resource hubs that offer reading literacy materials for children and caregivers, as direct service providers of programs like summer reading, and as conveners of other community organizations devoted to improving children’s reading literacy.”

Fort Bend County Libraries has been infusing the local literacy ecosystem for decades. Just last month, the system was recognized and honored by Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong, who emphasized that Fort Bend County Libraries’ “mission to bring people, information, and ideas together remains the cornerstone of our progress, fostering a diverse community where minds are expanded, and lives are enriched.”

Beyond serving as a reference and independent learning center, Fort Bend County Libraries also functions as an educational introduction for preschool-aged children by continuously enhancing preschool programs, book collections, audiovisual materials, educational toys, and story kits. Notably, initiatives such as the Summer Reading Challenge also significantly aid Fort Bend County Libraries’ efforts to encourage and foster literacy development and growth.

The 2026 Summer Reading Challenge is open to everyone, regardless of their county of residence, making it one of the easiest and most beneficial ways to add free and wholesome recreation to summertime enjoyment. Coinciding with the three-month-long reading challenge are complementary library activities for youth and young adults taking place throughout the library system. These activities are listed online at www.fortbendlibraries.gov in the events calendar.

THE READING CHALLENGE CATEGORIES

The Youth Summer Reading Challenge | Ages: Newborn-grade 5

Younger children (newborn to grade 5) are encouraged to read or listen to as many books as they can, and they will earn rewards based on the total number of books they read or have read to them. For the first five books read, the child will receive a bookmark. The rewards continue with a color-on door hanger for 10 books, a color-on tote bag for 15 books, and a reading trophy for the first 20 books read. For every 20 books read, the participant’s name will also be written on a cut-out shape of a dinosaur to be displayed in that branch library.

Drawings for puppets will take place weekly. The names of readers who complete the goal of reading 20 books or more will be entered into a drawing for gift cards donated by the Friends of the Library organizations. One winner from each library location will be selected in a drawing that will take place in early September.

The Middle School Summer Reading Challenge | Grades 6 – 8

Exciting free activities are planned, while area readers in grades 6-8 participate in the Middle School Summer Reading Challenge by logging online the time they spend reading. Upon completion of 10 hours (600 minutes) of reading, readers will receive a mystery prize. After completing 20 hours (1200 minutes) of reading, they will receive a trophy. The names of participants who complete 20 or more hours of reading will be entered into a drawing for a $25-gift card (donated by the Friends of the Library) that will be awarded to one lucky reader at each branch library, in a drawing that will take place in early September.

The Teen/Adult Summer Reading Challenge | High School & Adults

Young adult and adult participants will also log their reading time, aiming for 1,000 minutes to complete the challenge. The completion prize, while supplies last, is a “Libraries are Life” notepad, which can be picked up at any Fort Bend County library. In addition, the names of participants who log at least 1,000 minutes of reading time will be entered into a drawing for a Libraries are Life Note Organizer that will be awarded to one reader at each branch library in a drawing that will take place at the end of August.

An ultimate grand prize will be awarded to one reader from throughout the library system. Participants in the Teen/Adult Summer Reading Challenge who complete the program by logging 1,000 minutes of reading time will be entered into a drawing for a 32-GB Fire HD 8 tablet, which will be awarded to one winner in the library system at the end of August.

HOW TO REGISTER

Register at any Fort Bend County library or online at www.fortbendlibraries.gov by clicking on the “SRC Sign-Up” image, which will become available on May 25. Once the online registration form is completed, readers will have a personal online page to record their books and reading time.

Participants may also register and log their books and reading time by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Reading rewards can be redeemed beginning Monday, June 1. The last day to pick up awards is August 31. All prizes can be picked up at the Adult Reference Desk at any Fort Bend County Libraries branch.

The Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by Fort Bend County Libraries, the Friends of the Library organizations that support the county library system, and by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a consortium of states working together to provide high-quality children’s summer-reading program materials for public libraries.

For more information, call the branch library nearest you or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).