Maud Marks Branch Library— June Programs

The following free programs will take place in person at the Maud Marks Library during the month of June. Please call 832-927-7860 for further information.

The library will be closing early for the Juneteenth holiday on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 5 PM and will remain closed from Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21. The library will reopen on Monday, June 22.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Maud Marks Library will hold their November book sale on Saturday, June 27, from 10 AM – 4 PM. There is a large selection of hardback fiction and nonfiction, as well as children’s books, paperbacks and other hidden gems. We will also be hosting a Friends Members-Only preview on Friday, June 26, from 4 PM – 5:30 PM. All items sell for rock bottom prices!

Children’s Summer Reading Program

The Summer Reading Program begins on June 1st. This year’s theme is “Unearth A Story” . There will be weekly story times and special programs for children of all ages.

Readers will earn points for reading and will earn exciting prizes. All programs are free, though they do require tickets. *

Join us this summer for fun programs!

Afternoon Adventures and Family Programs

Elementary school-aged children are welcome to the library for special programs. Tickets will be distributed 30 minutes before each performance. *Priority seating is for children ages 5-11; siblings and parents will be allowed in the meeting room once the 5–11-year-old children have been seated, as space permits.

Monday, June 1: 1:30 – 3:30 PM: “Marsha’s Petting Zoo.” Come and pet your favorite farm animals in the petting zoo. This program is sponsored by the Shell Federal Credit Union.

Monday, June 8: 1:30 PM and 3 PM: “Wonderful World of Bubbles Show!” Elementary-aged children are invited to experience The Wonderful World of Bubbles — an exciting, interactive show filled with giant bubbles, shimmering bubble tricks, and hands-on fun. This high-energy performance combines science and entertainment to create a truly unforgettable experience

Friday June 12: 3 PM: “Jurassic Magic Show!” Join us for one Dino themed magic filled show featuring Magician Robert Berry!

Monday, June 15: at 1:30 PM and 3:00 PM: Books Alive presents “The Ballerina with Webbed Feet!” The show brings the book to life through a blend of storytelling, movement, and interactive theater for young audiences. The story centers on a duck who wants to be a ballerina, focusing on themes of overcoming challenges and self-acceptance.

Monday, June 22: 1:30 PM and 3:00 PM: “Wild Things Zoofari!” Get ready for a wild adventure at the library! This is an exciting summer program where children will come face-to-face with amazing animals from around the world. This interactive experience introduces kids to fascinating creatures while teaching about habitats, conservation, and the importance of caring for wildlife. Perfect for curious minds and animal lovers—don’t miss this unforgettable, up-close encounter!

Monday, June 29: 1:30 PM: “The Fantastic Founding Fathers!” This interactive play focuses on the formative years of the United States of America. The Founding Fathers’ story centers on the first four Presidents, our Revolutionary War (demonstrated using playground games), and the four attributes that made our independence unique in history. Those traits are Life, Liberty, Justice, and Representation.

Teen and Tween Summer Reading Program

Teens and tweens, come “Unearth a Story” at your Maud Marks Library this summer! We are so excited to offer a variety of library adventures! All events are free, but many will require tickets picked up at the customer service desk 30 minutes before the program begins.

Teen and Tween Summer Reading Kickoff Craftopia!

All the crafts will be available at the Teen/Tween Kickoff! Youth headed to grades 4th –12th come make a button, adopt a dino, bead a bracelet, and more! Random prize drawings available to those who have registered for the Summer Reading Program! Thursday, June 4, 4:30PM – 5:30PM

Future U: Thriving as a STEM Major

Join us on Tuesday, June 9, at 4 PM for an informative program presented by FutureU. STEM majors are challenging — and that’s exactly why they’re worth it. But success in science, tech, engineering, or math takes more than just good grades and late-night study sessions. Join us for a no-fluff presentation packed with real-world advice to help you not just survive but thrive in your STEM journey.

Rescue Animal Encounter for Teens and Tweens

Come learn about a local animal rescue’s work creating a safe space for our amazing wildlife neighbors and meet some colorful animal ambassadors! Thursday, June 11, 4:30PM. Tickets requires and released 30 minutes before the program begins.

Juneteenth Performance for Teens and Tweens

Hope Shiver illustrates through story and song the life of famous abolitionist Sojourner Truth. Her sensitive portrayal, often using Sojourner’s own songs and speeches to bring the story to life, inspires participants to learn how laws are made and to explore the plight of slaves in the North while clapping and chanting to the familiar spirituals of the time. Performance topics include the abolitionist movement, the women’s movement, the Civil War, and President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Tuesday, June 16, 4:30PM – 5:15PM. Tickets required and available 30 minutes before the performance.

Kids, Tweens, and Teens: Learn Chess this summer at the Library!

Youth grades 2nd-12th are welcome to come learn chess from teen volunteers at the library! Join Andy and friends as they walk you through moves that will get you started and improve your game. Tuesday, June 23, 4:30PM – 5:30PM.

Secrets of Puppetry for Teens and Tweens

This Puppet Extravaganza includes storytelling along with hand puppets, shadow puppets, recycled material puppets, and marionettes. Mr. Greg shares the secrets of making and manipulating many of his unique characters, and the audience will learn how to turn trash into treasure as ideas are shared on making puppets from recycled materials. Grades 4th-12th, Thursday, June 25, 4:30PM – 5:15PM.

Texas America 250 Crafts for Teens and Tweens

Grades 4th – 12th come celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with patriotic crafts just for you! Tuesday, June 30, 4:30PM – 5:30PM.

Adult Summer Reading Program

It’s that time of year again! Summer has arrived, and with it, the Summer Reading Program begins June 1. This year’s theme will be “Unearth a Story.” We will have special summer programs throughout the summer. Adults who complete the summer reading program will receive exciting prizes! All programs are free.

Unearth a Story: Katy Heritage Society

Come and learn about the rich history of the City of Katy. A representative from the Katy Heritage Society will speak on the history of Katy and how it came to be a great place to live! Learn about the cultural development of the community along with historical landmarks, natural beauty, documents, and other objects distinctive of Katy and adjacent areas. Join us on Saturday, June 6, at 2 PM.

DIY Book Nook for Adults

Enjoy a relaxing, adult-only class as you assemble a museum-themed book nook kit—no experience needed. Participants will follow step-by-step instructions to build a detailed miniature scene designed to fit right on a bookshelf. All materials are provided! Register and join us Monday, June 15th at 6PM.

Adult DIY Workshop:

Framed Seashell Wall Art

Join us on Tuesday, June 9 at 2 PM as we explore different designs and patterns using seashells, beads and frosted glass to create a special piece of wall art. Registration is required for this event, and seating is limited. Sign up today!

Booked This Afternoon Book Club

Booked This Afternoon meets in person on the second Thursday of the month, June 11, at 2 PM. This month we will be discussing The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin.

Puzzle Swap

Looking for some new puzzles? Come swap with us! Starting May 13, bring to the library up to two gently used puzzles in their original box with all the pieces. Receive puzzle swap tickets for the puzzles you bring. Go home with two (new) puzzles of your choice on Swap Day!

Swap Day is on Saturday, June 13, at 2 PM.

3D Printer Orientation

This orientation session on Monday, June 8, 6 PM – 8 PM will instruct participants on how to use the 3D printer in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the 3D printers at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the 3D Printer and Dremel DigiLab 3D45 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Laser Cutter Orientation

This orientation session on Friday, June 26, 4 PM – 6 PM, will instruct participants on how to use the laser cutter in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the laser cutters at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the Laser Cutter and Dremel DigiLab LC40 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Cricut Orientation

This orientation session on Wednesday, June 17, 4 PM – 6 PM will instruct participants on how to use the Cricut in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the Cricut machines at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will also receive the Cricut and Cricut Air badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Fastfoto Orientation

This orientation session on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:30 PM will instruct participants on how to use the Epson Fastfoto, a high-speed photo scanning system in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the Fastfoto machines at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will also receive the Fastfoto badge in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Timeless Travelers: Painted Churches Tour

Seniors 55+ are invited to join the Maud Marks Library’s Timeless Travelers program for a trip to Schulenburg for the Painted Churches Tour. We will take a guided tour of three of the painted churches located near Schulenburg and enjoy lunch at Oakridge. The bus will be departing on Tuesday, June 16.

Registration runs June 1 – July 6, 2026. Timeless Travelers is a program series promoting educational and cultural enrichment for senior adults. Once a month, we will take free bus trips across southeast Texas to experience the culture and history of this great state. The only requirement is that you are old enough to attend (55+). Thanks to the Friends of the Maud Marks Library for sponsoring this series.

STORYTIMES

Read & Rhyme Storytime – Preschool Storytime

This program, offered on Tuesdays at 10:15 AM, provides children ages 3-5 with early literacy skills through oral language, phonological awareness and print recognition.

Crafts and/or coloring sheets will be provided for children at the end of story time.

Preschool Explorers (Not available in the summer)

Patty Cake Infant Storytime (NOTE time change)

Join us for an interactive early literacy experience for infants and their caretakers on Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m. This program, geared to 3-18 months (non-walking babies), features nursery rhymes, songs, books, and fingerplays!

Totally Toddler Time – Toddler Storytime

Toddler Time provides a fun early literacy experience for toddlers aged 18– 35 months on Thursdays at 10:15 or 11:15 AM. Toddlers participate through songs, dance, finger plays, shared reading, occasional parachute fun and group activities. Doors open 5 minutes before Storytime starts. No ticket is required.

Wednesday Wonders – NCL Crafts

The National Charity League’s mother and daughter volunteers will be sponsoring special arts and craft projects during June and July. Craft times are 4:30 – 5:30 pm. These crafts are best suited for children ages 6-11, or K-5th grade. All necessary materials are provided.

Summer Dates: June 10 & June 24 from 4:30 – 5:30 PM.