Mr. Wally Wood: Faith, Journalism, and a Lifelong Watch on Technology

Mr. Wally Wood is a Houston native who now lives near Katy, Texas. His career has moved through journalism, broadcasting, retail, technology reporting, authorship, and Christian ministry. Since graduating from Houston’s Lee High School in 1969, he has combined practical business experience with media work and a long-standing interest in world events, digital systems, and biblical prophecy. His background includes more than 50 years in broadcast and print journalism and service as an ordained minister.

Wood’s story is rooted in faith. An early biographical profile describes how, as an eight year old child, he prayed to understand the Antichrist and the future world system described in Scripture. That question stayed with him and eventually became a lifelong focus: watching world events, studying developing technology, and interpreting those changes through a biblical prophetic worldview.

After high school, he entered professional media, working in newspaper and radio. During the political climate of the early 1970s, he became involved in research connected to national politics. That work later expanded into broader studies of economics, technology, banking, government, and social change. His writing has often returned to one basic question: where is the modern world headed, and how should Christians understand it?

In 1974, Mr. Wood wrote Cashless Society: A World Without Money , a short book examining the possibility of a future all-electronic, digital financial system. The book reviews a future in which a central computer system would oversee all financial transactions, including banking, retail purchases, gas pumps, and other daily activities. He called it CENCOM (Central Computer) – 16 years before the Internet became a public reality in 1991. The book went worldwide and was translated into 15 different languages. The ministry also notes that the book is no longer in distribution.

That interest in the digital future continued through later works. In 1998, Wood coined the term “Diginomics” to describe the emergence of digital economics. His 2000 book, The Embedded Internet: The Final Evolution , continued his study of the Internet’s expanding future, from the Internet of Things (IoT) to global surveillance. This includes digital finance, global communications, tracking technologies, and the growing connection between online systems and everyday life.

Wally’s work has also reached into space and technology journalism. A Houston Business Journal profile reported that Mr. Wood co-founded the Shuttle News Service , later became bureau chief for the Space & Telecom News Bureau , and helped develop what became the Space & Technology News Bureau (STN) and the National Space & Technology Association (NSTA) . In a Houston Chronicle interview , Mr. Wood spoke about NASA, Houston’s technology reputation, and the need to include the public in technology conversations, especially as privacy concerns become more important.

Selected Timeline of Mr. Wood’s Work

The following timeline gives a chronological overview of Mr. Wood’s major accomplishments and projects, drawn from his biographical update.

Continuing Ministry and Media Work

Mr. Wood’s ministry work has continued through books, websites, radio, television, podcasts, and online video. The Revelation File began as a daily radio news commentary from 1980 to 1984 over the Sonlight Radio Network where he founded the Christian News Network and later aired over KSBJ in Houston in 1985. Today, much of that work continues through The Revelation File website, RevFileTV Media on YouTube, special reports, podcasts, and related media.

Wood’s expanding online network covers trends of the times from a worldview anchored in end-time Bible prophecy. The network includes The Revelation File, Diginomics Central, Our Transparent World, Technology in the News, RevFile TV, God’s Learning Channel, radio and podcast outlets, and related social media pages.

He also hosts Coffee with Wally , a podcast co-hosted with Andy Valadez, Houston’s “Marine Marketer.” The program is described as covering conversations on business, marketing, faith, and personal growth, with audio programs and weekly half-hour Zoom interviews available through its Web Xtra link .

His RevFile TV page describes Mr. Wood’s YouTube channel as a place where he shares weekly insights and updates on global trends, current events, and biblical prophecy. The same page also identifies his programming connection with God’s Learning Channel ( GLC TV ).

What makes Mr. Wood’s career stand out is consistency. He has spent decades watching the same broad themes: technology, finance, privacy, global systems, current events, and biblical prophecy. His conclusions are rooted in his Christian worldview, but his method has always leaned heavily on research, documentation, and long-term observation.

Today, Mr. Wood lives in the Energy Corridor of west Houston-Katy and continues to be known as a Christian researcher, author, broadcaster, and media voice focused on Bible prophecy, technology, digital economics, and the direction of the modern world. His life’s work reflects a steady mission: to watch the times carefully, document what he sees, and encourage others to think seriously about where the world is headed.

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