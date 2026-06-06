Did You Know? Security Camera Installations in Texas Must Be Performed by a Licensed Security Contractor

Many homeowners and business owners are unaware that security camera installation in Texas is regulated by state law.

Under the Texas Occupations Code, individuals and companies that install, service, maintain, monitor, or sell security camera systems and other electronic security systems are required to hold a valid Texas Private Security License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Before hiring anyone to install security cameras, ask for their Texas Security Contractor License Number.

If they cannot provide a valid license number, that should be a major red flag.

Why Is This Important?

• Licensed contractors must comply with Texas laws and regulations.

• Licensed companies are accountable to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

• Consumers have additional protections when working with licensed providers.

• Licensed companies carry insurance and meet state requirements.

Unfortunately, many unlicensed individuals advertise camera installation services through social media, online marketplaces, and classified ads. While some may offer lower prices, hiring an unlicensed installer can expose property owners to poor workmanship, liability issues, and systems that may not function properly when needed most.

Protect Yourself Before Hiring

✔ Ask for the Texas Security License Number.

✔ Verify the license through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

✔ Request proof of insurance.

✔ Obtain a written quote and warranty.

✔ Avoid cash-only deals with no paperwork.

If someone is installing security cameras in Texas, they should be properly licensed.

Don’t get scammed. Verify before you hire.

Need a Licensed Security Contractor?

For professional security camera installation, access control systems, alarm systems, networking, and security solutions, contact:

IoT Security Engineering Solutions LLC

Texas Security License: B26255901

📞 346-531-1340

📍 3880 Greenhouse Rd., Suite 403

Houston, TX 77084

✉️ service@iotsecurityes.com

IoT Security Engineering Solutions LLC provides professional security and low-voltage services for businesses, commercial properties, HOAs, schools, churches, and residential customers throughout the Greater Houston area.

The Katy News encourages consumers to verify credentials before hiring any security contractor.