The Fastest Growing Areas Around Katy in 2026 — What Residents Need to Know

As Katy continues to expand westward and northward, several communities surrounding the area are experiencing some of the fastest growth in Texas. New neighborhoods, schools, roads, shopping centers, and businesses are transforming what were once quiet stretches of farmland into thriving communities.

For residents, that growth brings opportunity—but it also brings challenges including increased traffic, school crowding, and pressure on local infrastructure.

Fulshear Leads the Growth Boom

Fulshear has become one of the fastest-growing cities in America.

According to recent Census data, Fulshear’s population has grown from approximately 17,000 residents in 2020 to nearly 65,000 residents by 2025, representing growth of more than 276% in just five years. Recent reports continue to rank Fulshear among the fastest-growing communities in the nation.

Major communities fueling that growth include:

Cross Creek Ranch

Cross Creek West

Jordan Ranch

Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek

New retail centers, road projects, and commercial developments continue to follow the residential expansion.

Katy ZIP Code 77493 Continues Explosive Expansion

Northwest Katy remains one of the hottest growth corridors in the Houston region.

A recent national growth study found that Katy ZIP code 77493 increased from approximately 8,500 housing units to more than 20,500 housing units over the past decade. The population now exceeds 62,000 residents.

Much of that growth is occurring in communities such as:

Elyson

Sunterra

Anniston

Cane Island

These developments continue to attract families seeking newer homes, Katy ISD schools, and convenient access to the Grand Parkway.

Elyson Remains One of Katy’s Fastest Growing Communities

Located along FM 529 and the Grand Parkway, Elyson has become one of the largest master-planned communities in the Katy area.

The development spans approximately 3,642 acres and includes plans for more than 750 acres of parks, trails, lakes, recreation centers, and open space. New homes range from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Growth in Elyson has been so significant that Katy ISD officials have identified northwest Katy as one of the district’s fastest-growing regions, with additional schools expected to be needed in coming years.

Tamarron Continues Expanding West of Katy

Tamarron has become one of the largest communities serving the Katy and Fulshear area.

As of late 2025, nearly 6,600 homes had been built within Tamarron, making it one of the region’s largest master-planned developments.

The community continues to attract buyers looking for:

New construction homes

Community amenities

Convenient access to I-10

Proximity to Katy and Fulshear employment centers

Cane Island Continues Steady Growth

Located near Interstate 10, Cane Island remains one of the most sought-after master-planned communities in Katy.

The development spans approximately 1,100 acres and continues to add new homes while maintaining a strong focus on amenities and community engagement.

Its location near downtown Katy and major employment centers makes it a popular choice for families relocating to the area.

What This Growth Means for Residents

The rapid expansion around Katy is creating both opportunities and challenges.

Positive Impacts

✅ New restaurants and shopping

✅ Increased property values

✅ New schools and parks

✅ More entertainment options

✅ Expanded business opportunities

Growing Challenges

⚠️ Increased traffic congestion

⚠️ Longer commute times

⚠️ Higher demand for public services

⚠️ School enrollment pressures

⚠️ Infrastructure improvements needed

Katy ISD is projected to exceed 100,000 students by the 2029-2030 school year as growth continues throughout northwest Katy and surrounding communities.

Looking Ahead

Growth around Katy shows no signs of slowing down.

With Fulshear ranking among America’s fastest-growing cities and communities such as Elyson, Sunterra, Tamarron, Cross Creek West, and Cane Island continuing to expand, the western Houston region is becoming one of the most significant growth corridors in Texas.

For longtime residents, the challenge will be balancing growth while maintaining the community character that has made Katy and its surrounding areas attractive places to live.

Community Question

Which area around Katy do you think is growing the fastest—and has that growth improved your quality of life?

Let us know in the comments.