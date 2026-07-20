George Memorial Library’s ‘Back to School Recharge’ refreshes students, preparing them for a new school year

Teenagers can prepare for the upcoming school year by taking time to refresh at George Memorial Library’s Teen Back to School Recharge on Aug. 29.

From 12 noon – 3pm, the library will host a come-and-go event with activities, games, snacks and resources designed to help kids connect, get organized and prepare for the upcoming school year.

This program is for students in grades 9 – 12.

In the library’s Meeting Room, come-and-go stations will give teens a chance to design custom accessories like lanyards and badge holders; personalize school supplies and tech accessories; create custom buttons featuring manga, comics, or their own artwork; or make lip gloss keychains, goal-setting inspiration boards, and more.

Or, the kids can relax with video games, board games, or mandala coloring sheets.

Beyond the activities that help reduce stress and incite inspiration, the day will also include two informative special sessions in Room 2A.

The FAFSA & College Applications Prep Session starts at 12 noon with guest speaker Kathy Rose, the executive director of CollegeCommunityCareer, a community-based organization headquartered in Stafford that fosters a college-going culture. Launched in 2012, this organization focuses on underserved populations in public high schools. Rose is a former board member of the Fort Bend Education Foundation, a board of trustees member of the International School of Aberdeen (Scotland), and a board of directors member of the American International School in Lagos, Nigeria, and St. Agnes Academy in Houston.

At 2 pm, students can attend the Study Skills Workshop to learn practical tips and strategies for staying organized, managing their time, and thriving throughout the school year.

There will also be one special session in the Computer Lab — Study Smarter with Library Resources — at 1 pm where students can discover free Fort Bend County Libraries resources that can help them thrive in school, such as LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, and other online learning tools available with their library card.

The George Memorial Library is located at 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond.

George Memorial isn’t the only branch hosting a back-to-school-themed event. On Aug. 6 at the Albert George Branch Library, families with students in grades K-12 can explore helpful library resources for homework, test prep, and research while enjoying back-to-school activities, games, and crafts. The You Belong” Back-to-School Bash will take place in the Meeting Room from 2- 4 pm. Materials for this program are made possible by the Friends of the Albert George Branch Library.

The Albert George Branch Library is located at 9230 Gene Street in Needville. For more information, call 281-238-2850.

On Aug. 24, the Fulshear Branch Library will host its Back to School Library Resources for Teens from 6 – 7 pm in the Computer Lab. In this free program, teens can learn about the different online resources Fort Bend County Libraries offers through its website, and they will be shown how to access live tutoring through Brainfuse and practice tests from EBSCOlearning.

The Fulshear Branch Library is located at 6350 GM Library Rd in Fulshear. For more information, call 346-481-6800.

On Aug. 29, the Sugar Land Branch Library will host its Library Resources for High School Success program from 10:30 am – 11:30 am in the Tech Center. Whether students are headed to their first year of high school or looking to enhance their study skills as seniors, the library has resources and programs to help them succeed. Join the library for an overview of some of the library system’s online resources for research, tutoring, and test preparation. Registration is required and can be completed in person, online, or by calling the library at 281-238-2140.

The Sugar Land Branch Library is located at 550 Eldridge Road in Sugar Land. For more information, call 281-238-2140.