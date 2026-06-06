Canada Blocks Texas Livestock Imports After Flesh-Eating Screwworm Discovery; Texas Leaders Launch Emergency Response

Canada has temporarily restricted imports of certain live animals from Texas following the discovery of the flesh-eating New World screwworm in a Texas calf, a development that is drawing attention across the agricultural industry and prompting an aggressive response from state and federal officials.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that live cattle, horses, and bison that originated from Texas — or have been present in Texas within 21 days before crossing the border — will not be permitted entry into Canada until further notice.

The restriction comes after officials confirmed a case of New World screwworm infestation in a calf in South Texas. The parasite, once eradicated from the United States decades ago, is considered one of the most destructive livestock pests in the world.

Unlike common fly larvae that feed on dead tissue, New World screwworm larvae burrow into healthy, living flesh. The infestation can cause severe wounds, infections, suffering, and even death if not treated quickly. The parasite can affect cattle, horses, wildlife, pets, and in rare cases, humans.

Texas Leaders Respond

Texas leaders have moved quickly to contain the outbreak and prevent the parasite from spreading further into the state’s livestock industry.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for affected areas and directed state agencies to coordinate response efforts. The declaration allows Texas to mobilize resources more rapidly and strengthen surveillance efforts in regions considered at risk.

The Texas Animal Health Commission has established movement controls and enhanced monitoring of livestock in affected areas. Ranchers are being encouraged to inspect animals regularly and report any unusual wounds or signs of infestation immediately.

State and federal officials are also expanding the release of sterile male screwworm flies, a proven eradication method that helped eliminate the pest from the United States decades ago. When sterile males mate with wild females, no offspring are produced, causing the parasite population to decline over time.

Agricultural officials believe the sterile fly program will play a critical role in preventing the pest from becoming established in Texas.

Federal authorities, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), have deployed animal health teams to monitor the situation and support containment efforts.

Impact on Texas Ranchers

Texas is home to one of the largest cattle industries in the United States, making any livestock-related outbreak a significant concern.

Canada’s temporary import restrictions could create additional challenges for ranchers and livestock producers involved in cross-border trade. Industry experts say the economic impact will largely depend on how quickly officials can contain the outbreak and restore confidence among trading partners.

Despite concerns about livestock movement, officials emphasize that the screwworm does not impact the safety of beef or other meat products entering the food supply.

For now, the greatest concern remains protecting livestock from additional infestations and preventing the parasite from spreading to new areas.

Could Texas Agricultural Colleges Be Affected?

While the outbreak’s immediate impact is focused on ranches and livestock operations, Texas agricultural colleges and universities are closely monitoring developments.

Institutions with strong agriculture and animal science programs, including Texas A&M University, Tarleton State University, West Texas A&M University, Sam Houston State University, and Stephen F. Austin State University, could play an important role in the state’s response.

Agricultural colleges may see increased research opportunities related to livestock health, parasite control, biosecurity, veterinary medicine, and disease prevention.

Students studying agriculture, veterinary medicine, animal science, and livestock management could gain valuable real-world experience as researchers and extension specialists work alongside state and federal agencies.

Many Texas colleges maintain teaching herds, livestock programs, agricultural research facilities, and rodeo teams. While no restrictions have been announced for university programs, any expansion of the outbreak could lead to additional animal health inspections and transportation requirements for livestock used in educational and research activities.

Agricultural extension programs throughout Texas are also expected to help educate ranchers, FFA students, 4-H participants, and livestock owners about identifying and reporting potential screwworm infestations.

Experts say the situation highlights the critical role Texas agricultural colleges play in supporting the state’s multi-billion-dollar livestock industry and preparing the next generation of agricultural professionals.

Looking Ahead

Officials remain optimistic that aggressive containment measures, enhanced surveillance, and sterile fly releases can prevent the New World screwworm from becoming re-established in Texas.

The coming weeks will be critical as state, federal, and international agricultural agencies continue monitoring the situation.

For Texas ranchers, livestock owners, students, and agricultural institutions, the outbreak serves as a reminder that protecting animal health remains essential to the state’s economy and food production system.

As containment efforts continue, Texas leaders are working to ensure the outbreak remains isolated while maintaining confidence in one of the state’s most important industries.