Harris County Commissioners Court Narrows Down Which ARPA Programs to Continue Funding Long-Term

Harris County, TX, February 27, 2026, On Thursday, Harris County Commissioners Court identified nine programs originally started with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to explore permanently funding out of the Harris County general fund after ARPA dollars expire at the end of this year.

Harris County received $915M in federal ARPA funding in 2021. While most local jurisdictions across the country relied on ARPA funding to plug budget holes or fund one-time programs, Harris County instead used the money to fund innovative programs that were developed based on extensive community outreach to determine community needs. Commissioners Court designed ARPA programs with the intent that the most effective programs could be continued long-term after ARPA funding expires.

Commissioners Court voted to direct the relevant county departments to submit budget proposals for continuing the following American Rescue Plan programs:

Expanding apprenticeship opportunities in the high-paying, fast-growing industries of the future. With a proposed $4M investment in the Apprenticeship Advantage program, Harris County plans to create approximately 400 apprenticeship slots that will help students, especially disadvantaged students, “earn as they learn” while simultaneously developing our workforce and strengthening our economy.

Making behavioral health care and substance abuse treatment more accessible. Harris County proposes investing $1M toward expanding behavioral health services like therapy services, substance abuse prevention and Naloxone distribution. This program is expected to provide behavioral health care for at least 1,000 households in Harris County.

Preventing chronic diseases. Harris County proposed investing $1.1M in chronic disease prevention services including increasing clinical services, tobacco/vaping prevention and education, nutrition and physical activity, and diabetes prevention to reach an estimated 19,000 residents.

Providing legal representation for tenants facing eviction. With a proposed investment of $1M in legal aid for eviction support and diversion, Harris County will help tackle housing instability and reduce the risk of homelessness among the 52 percent of Harris County renters who are struggling to pay rent.

Addressing food insecurity. Harris County proposed investing $2.3M to provide food and nutrition services to people living in food deserts, improve food distribution infrastructure, and provide small grants to hyperlocal food providers. These programs will help distribute nearly 35,000 food boxes at community events across the county.

Continuing the county’s historic progress to reduce homelessness. Since Judge Hidalgo took office in 2018, Harris County has reduced homelessness by a historic 21 percent. Harris County proposed investing $2.2M to continue ARPA programs to increase permanent housing options and decreasing encampments.

Tackling Harris County’s maternal mortality problem. Harris County has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation. With a proposed investment of $1.2M in maternal health services including home visits from educators and healthcare providers, as well as expanding access to pre- and post-natal visits, Harris County could offer approximately 3,500 home visits.

Serving the unique needs of women in the criminal justice system. Harris County proposed investing $600,000 to continue investing in programming at the Women’s Empowerment Center. The investment will help host more than 30 workshops to connect more than 100 women in the criminal justice system to vital services during and after incarceration in order to help better prepare them to transition out of the criminal justice system.

Diverting youth out of juvenile detention for low-level offenses. Harris County proposed investing $500,000 to continue investing in the Youth Diversion Center, a facility that houses youth ages 13-17 who have committed low-level, non-violent offenses and temporarily need respite care due to a behavioral health crisis. The Youth Diversion Center helps youths transition successfully back into their communities by offering support services including family counseling, mental health care and skills training. This funding will help the YDC continue its current level of service to about 100 youth per year.