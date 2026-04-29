GLOBAL FLAVORS, LOCAL TALENT SHINE AT 31ST EDITION OF THE SPRING KATY SIP N STROLL

Katy, Texas (April 29, 2026) The flavors were bold and the competition even bolder at the 31st Annual Katy Sip N Stroll, held Saturday April 11 at The ARK by Norris Conference Center which supported Christ Clinic, a vital nonprofit providing top quality medical care and counsel to uninsured and underserved neighbors in Katy and surrounding areas.

More than 30 restaurants participated in this year’s culinary showcase, offering guests an unforgettable night of food and beverage tastings, live music, engaging vendors, and an over the-top Desserts District that kept crowds coming back for more.

At the heart of the evening, produced by Food & Vine Time Productions, top chefs competed for the coveted Premiere Culinary

Award—and one stood above the rest. Chef/Owner Carlos Ramos of Latin Bites Café earned first place for his Passion fruit tuna taco ceviche—which was a standout dish that impressed across the board.

Chef/Owner Carlos Ramos of Latin Bites Café earned first place for his Passion fruit tuna taco ceviche—which was a standout dish that impressed across the board.

Executive Chef Ryan Hallsted of Pearl & Vine secured runner-up honors with an equally memorable presentation featuring a Braised short rib with caviar béarnaise.

Best dessert winner by popular vote was Güzel Cakes, available at area Kroger stores.

The distinguished culinary judging panel included:

• Katie Stone, President, The Cleverley Stone Foundation

• Stephanie Lamour, Culinary Arts Program Director, Culinary Institute LeNôtre

• Cuc Lam, Award-Winning Private Chef/Culinary Instructor

• Kyle Hardwick, Certification Chair, Texas Chef’s Association (TCA) Houston Chapter

• Ricardo Bravo, Executive Chef, The Westin Houston Medical Center/Museum District

• Fadi Dimassi, Chef/Owner, Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

• Bart Black, Executive Chef, Professional Reps

• Alyssa Dole, Event/Culinary Director, PETRA Built Foundation

• Pedro Sanchez , Executive Chef, BraeBurn Country Club

About Katy Sip N Stroll

Katy Sip N Stroll is a bi-annual fundraising event produced by Food & Vine Time Productions benefiting Christ Clinic, which provides free and low-cost medical services to those in need throughout Katy and surrounding communities. Since its founding, the event has become a signature social and philanthropic tradition, drawing guests from across the region.

About Food & Vine Time Productions

Food & Vine Time Productions, founded by Constance McDerby with life and business partner Clifton McDerby, produces large-scale consumer and lifestyle events focused on making wines approachable for the novice to the aficionado. FVTP is proud to have raised over $2 million dollars through various channels since its inception in 2002 for local charities and deserving non-profits. Wine & Food Week was the first multi-day, multi-faceted, comprehensive destination culinary and wine event in the Metro area and the first event nationally to promote locally sourced and sustainable products launched by the company. Food & Vine Time Productions created another first when it launched the state’s first multi day craft beer destination and educational event featuring over 300 craft beer selections. Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival was named #3 beer event in America by USA Today and #1 in Houston by Houstonia Magazine running for over a decade. Food & Vine Time Productions’ events include Houston Chronicle Culinary Stars, Katy Sip N Stroll, Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, and a myriad of private events for various clients. It also created Wine Fair Cy-Fair, Zest in the West, and Haute Wheels Food Truck Fest—the first ever food truck festival in Houston.