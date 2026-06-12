Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional SILVER Alert ACTIVATION

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 75-year-old Samuel Smith. He was last seen Tuesday, 06/10/2026, at approximately 4:53 PM, on foot in the 16800 block of Imperial Valley Dr., Houston, Tx., 77060. His clothing description is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.
Alert Type: SILVER Alert
Case Number: 744018-26
Date/Time Issued: 6/11/2026 4:29:00 AM
Law Enforcement Agency: Houston Police Department
Public Contact Number: 832-394-1840
|Nickname:
|Gender: Male
|Age: 75
|Hair Color: Black
|Hair Length:
|Eye Color: Brown
|Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
|Weight: 150
|Date of Birth: 08/06/1950
|Ethnicity: Black or African American
|City: Houston
|County: Harris
|Glasses: No
|Contacts: No
|Clothing Description: Unknown
|Birthmarks: No
|Piercings: No
|Tattoos: No
|Distinguishing Characteristics:
|Date/Time Last Seen: 06/10/2026 4:53pm
|Location Last Seen: 16800 Imperial Valley Dr., Houston, TX 77060
|County Last Seen: Harris
|Zip Code Last Seen: 77060
Officer Name: Mario Robau Jr
Law Enforcement Agency: Houston Police Department
Officer Rank/Title: Detective
Other Agencies Involved:
Officer/Agency Phone: (832) 394-1840
To view this information and any updates to the case go here:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/TXCenter
or scan this QR Code: