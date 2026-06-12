Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional SILVER Alert ACTIVATION

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 75-year-old Samuel Smith. He was last seen Tuesday, 06/10/2026, at approximately 4:53 PM, on foot in the 16800 block of Imperial Valley Dr., Houston, Tx., 77060. His clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

Alert Type: SILVER Alert

Case Number: 744018-26

Date/Time Issued: 6/11/2026 4:29:00 AM

Law Enforcement Agency: Houston Police Department

Public Contact Number: 832-394-1840

Nickname: Gender: Male Age: 75 Hair Color: Black Hair Length: Eye Color: Brown Height: 5 feet, 8 inches Weight: 150 Date of Birth: 08/06/1950 Ethnicity: Black or African American City: Houston County: Harris Glasses: No Contacts: No Clothing Description: Unknown Birthmarks: No Piercings: No Tattoos: No Distinguishing Characteristics: Date/Time Last Seen: 06/10/2026 4:53pm Location Last Seen: 16800 Imperial Valley Dr., Houston, TX 77060 County Last Seen: Harris Zip Code Last Seen: 77060

Officer Name: Mario Robau Jr

Law Enforcement Agency: Houston Police Department

Officer Rank/Title: Detective

Other Agencies Involved:

Officer/Agency Phone: (832) 394-1840

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