CenterPoint Energy Launches Multi-Week Series of “Community Connect” Open House Events Across Greater Houston

At least 13 “Community Connect” events will provide customers opportunities to learn more about year-round actions to improve grid resiliency and preparations for extreme weather, strengthen day-to-day reliability and enhance customer communications

CenterPoint team members will share updates on the actions taken as part of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), and the specific benefits for the surrounding neighborhood

HOUSTON — Beginning on June 23rd and continuing through August, CenterPoint Energy will hold more than 13 “Community Connect” events in neighborhoods across Greater Houston. The local outreach events, which will include a range of CenterPoint team members and customer representatives, will provide opportunities for customers, community members and local leaders to learn more about ongoing reliability, resiliency and communications improvements, as well as efforts taken to prepare for the 2026 hurricane season.

“All of us at CenterPoint bear an important responsibility to serve our Greater Houston communities, and we are committed to building a more reliable and resilient electric grid for all our customers. Just as important is connecting with our customers, their families and friends, at a local level – where they live and call home – so they can all learn more about the important work we are doing in their neighborhood and across our great city. We hope every customer will take some time and join us, so we can answer their questions and hear how we can better serve them,” said Keith Stephens, CenterPoint Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

Community Connect Events: Meet Local CenterPoint Team

The first Community Connect event will begin on Tuesday, June 23rd, at the Wesley Community Center, with additional events held every week across Greater Houston. During each local meeting, community members will be invited to visit a variety of informational stations, share feedback and ask one-on-one questions to CenterPoint experts and team members, as well as learn more about the various tools and resources available to stay better informed during periods of extreme weather and major storms. Among the areas that will be covered during each Community Connect event include:

Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative Updates : Actions taken as part of the multi-year GHRI program in their local neighborhoods;

: Actions taken as part of the multi-year GHRI program in their local neighborhoods; Strengthening Resiliency & Reliability : Overall resiliency and grid improvements taken and planned across Greater Houston, as well as the targeted efforts to improve day-to-day reliability for every community;

: Overall resiliency and grid improvements taken and planned across Greater Houston, as well as the targeted efforts to improve day-to-day reliability for every community; Enhanced Communications Tools : Learning about how to best use the new neighborhood Outage Tracker, as well as one-on-one assistance on how to sign up for Power Alert Service® : to stay better informed about outages before, during and after a storm;

: Learning about how to best use the new neighborhood Outage Tracker, as well as one-on-one assistance on how to sign up for : to stay better informed about outages before, during and after a storm; Storm Preparations : The scope of readiness and emergency preparedness actions taken to prepare for the 2026 hurricane season, including the opportunity to work with local organizations to develop personalized storm readiness plans;

: The scope of readiness and emergency preparedness actions taken to prepare for the 2026 hurricane season, including the opportunity to work with local organizations to develop personalized storm readiness plans; Emergency Preparedness Resources: Providing customers with resources and tools to prepare for storms and extreme weather.

Calendar of Community Connect Events: Dates and Locations Over the coming days and weeks, residents and neighbors, and small business and community leaders, will be invited to attend a local Community Connect event. The calendar of Community Connect events includes: