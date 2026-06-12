Lone Star Symphonic Band to Perform Patriotic Concert with Community Chorus

The Lone Star Symphonic Band proudly announces its upcoming patriotic concert, …by the dawn’s early light…, to be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 4:00 PM at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church.

This special performance marks the final concert of the band’s 33rd season and will feature a powerful collaboration with the LSSB Community Chorus. The program will also include honored participation from American Legion Post 164 and VFW Post 9182, recognizing the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans.

Through music and community, …by the dawn’s early light… offers a meaningful tribute to the United States—celebrating the birth of our nation, reflecting on its history, and looking forward with hope for the future. The concert will honor the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces, creating a moving and memorable experience for all in attendance.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band invites the community to join in this inspiring celebration of patriotism, remembrance, and unity.

Event Details:

Concert: …by the dawn’s early light…

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Holy Covenant United Methodist Church

Ticketing Link: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=284557

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization which offers the community quality performances balancing audience appeal with challenging literature for its members. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and promotes lifelong opportunities and growth for skilled musicians and is committed to providing a valuable contribution to the American Concert Band tradition. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll, which is administered by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net) and is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly high standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of several years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.