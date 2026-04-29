Fort Bend County Libraries honored during National Library Week ‘for its enduring legacy and its rising future’

On Wednesday, April 22, the Office of the Fort Bend County Judge hosted a Proclamation Ceremony recognizing the Fort Bend County Libraries system during National Library Week.

The weeklong observance, running from April 19 through April 25, is an annual, nationwide awareness campaign that underscores the invaluable roles libraries and library personnel play in supporting, strengthening, and enriching communities.

Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong said the Fort Bend County Libraries system should be honored “for its enduring legacy and its rising future,” emphasizing the system’s history, evolution, and impact from the programs offered across its 11 branches.

“I urge all citizens to explore, discover, and grow within the welcoming spaces of our libraries during National Library Week 2026 and beyond,” said the judge, noting that Fort Bend County Libraries’ “mission to bring people, information, and ideas together remains the cornerstone of our progress, fostering a diverse community where minds are expanded, and lives are enriched.”

The Fort Bend County Libraries proclamation ceremony took place at the Fort Bend County Historic Courthouse in Downtown Richmond and was attended by Shady Oaks Primary School students and teachers, Judge Daniel Wong, Chief of Staff Trever Nehls, and Director of Communications Dr. Bobby Eberle.

Fort Bend County Libraries’ representatives who attended Wednesday’s ceremony and received the proclamation were Library Director Roosevelt Weeks, Marketing and Communications Manager Sandy Johnson, and Celeste Bleu, Manager of Outreach, Partnerships & Programming (OPP).

As part of the ceremony, Bleu also read the book, “I Am More Than,” written by LeBron James and illustrated by Niña Mata, to the Shady Oaks Primary School students.

“This is a special time set aside to recognize the vital role libraries play in our communities and to celebrate the dedicated professionals who make that impact possible,” said Weeks about the importance of National Library Week.

To those professionals and volunteers throughout the Fort Bend County Libraries system, he offered a direct message: “National Library Week is not just about the services we provide; it is about you. Your commitment to excellence, your care for our patrons, and your daily efforts to serve our community are what make our library system strong and meaningful.

“Your work ensures that our libraries remain welcoming spaces for learning, connection, and opportunity. You have continued to make our system a place for enriching lives and expanding minds.”

What would become Fort Bend County Libraries budded in 1947 as a grassroots effort that began in a small room in Rosenberg City Hall, known as the Share-a-Book Club. Since then, the library system evolved into a 11-branch network across Fort Bend County that serves more than 375,000 residents with 1.1 million-plus resources, and, as the proclamation additionally states: “bridges the digital divide, ensuring equitable access to knowledge for every citizen, whether in person or online.”

To illustrate that point, a handful of FBCL programs and events were highlighted at the ceremony, including, Teacher in the Library program – a free service that provides homework help for students in grades 3 through 6 through qualified teachers who are in the library for after-school assistance – and the upcoming Asian American Pacific Islander Festival, set for Saturday, May 9, from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm. at the Fulshear Branch Library (6350 GM Library Rd in Fulshear).

For more information about Fort Bend County Libraries, including its history, resources, classes, workshops, programs, activities, or events at any of its branches, visit www.fortbenlibraries.gov.