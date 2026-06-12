KATY, Texas — After years of speculation, SpaceX has officially entered the public markets in what is being described as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

The aerospace company founded by Elon Musk began trading on June 12, 2026, under the ticker symbol SPCX. Shares were priced at $135 before opening significantly higher and closing near $161 on their first day of trading. The strong debut pushed SpaceX’s market valuation above $2 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

The IPO raised approximately $75 billion, setting a new record for a public stock offering and attracting massive interest from both institutional and retail investors. Reports indicated the offering was heavily oversubscribed, meaning investor demand far exceeded the number of shares available.

Why Is SpaceX So Valuable?

SpaceX is far more than a rocket company.

The company operates the Falcon 9 launch system, develops the Starship spacecraft, launches satellites for governments and private organizations, and owns Starlink, a global satellite internet network serving millions of customers worldwide. Starlink has become one of the company’s largest revenue drivers and is viewed by many investors as a key part of SpaceX’s long-term growth strategy.

Investors are also betting on future opportunities ranging from lunar missions and Mars exploration to advanced communications networks and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Supporters believe SpaceX could dominate several industries simultaneously over the coming decades.

Elon Musk Becomes the World’s First Trillionaire

The successful IPO dramatically increased Elon Musk’s net worth due to his large ownership stake in SpaceX.

Multiple financial outlets reported that Musk became the world’s first trillionaire following the public debut, with his wealth exceeding $1 trillion as SpaceX shares surged on opening day.

The milestone highlights the enormous investor confidence surrounding both Musk and the future potential of SpaceX.

Is SpaceX Stock Worth Buying?

Opinions remain divided.

Supporters argue that SpaceX is the dominant company in the rapidly growing space economy and that Starlink alone could justify much of the company’s valuation. They point to SpaceX’s leadership in launches, satellite communications, and next-generation spacecraft development.

Critics, however, warn that the company is now valued at levels that assume extraordinary future growth. Some analysts have questioned whether current revenues can justify a valuation exceeding $2 trillion, noting that investors are paying for future possibilities rather than current profits.

What Happens Next?

The success of the SpaceX IPO could open the door for other major technology and artificial intelligence companies to pursue public offerings in the coming months.

Wall Street will now be watching closely to see whether SpaceX can continue its momentum and whether the company’s ambitious goals—including Starship development, expanded Starlink services, and future space exploration projects—can support its historic valuation.

For investors, the question is no longer whether SpaceX will go public.

The question now is whether the company can live up to the enormous expectations that come with being one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies.