Experts Warn About Growing CAPTCHA Scam That Can Steal Passwords and Personal Information

KATY, Texas — Cybersecurity experts are warning internet users about a dangerous new scam that disguises itself as a routine CAPTCHA verification, commonly known as the familiar “I’m Not a Robot” security check. The scam is designed to trick users into unknowingly installing malware on their computers.

Unlike legitimate CAPTCHA systems that simply ask users to click images or check a box, fake CAPTCHA scams instruct victims to perform unusual actions such as pressing Windows + R, pasting text, and hitting Enter. Security researchers say these actions can execute malicious commands that install information-stealing malware on a device.

Once installed, the malware can collect saved passwords, browser cookies, email credentials, financial information, cryptocurrency wallet details, and other sensitive data. Some versions can even capture screenshots and monitor user activity.

Cybersecurity organizations report that criminals are increasingly using fake CAPTCHA pages because people are accustomed to seeing CAPTCHA requests online and often follow instructions without questioning them.

How to Protect Yourself

Experts recommend following these safety tips:

Never press Windows + R because a website tells you to.

Never paste code into a Run box from a website.

Close any webpage that asks you to execute commands on your computer.

Keep antivirus and security software updated.

Enable multi-factor authentication on important accounts.

Use strong, unique passwords.

Warning Signs of a Fake CAPTCHA

A legitimate CAPTCHA should only verify that you are human. If a website asks you to:

Open the Run dialog box

Copy and paste code

Download files to continue

Disable security software

You are likely dealing with a scam.

Community Question

Have you ever encountered a suspicious CAPTCHA or pop-up that seemed unusual? Let us know in the comments.

The Katy News encourages readers to verify website addresses and avoid following unexpected instructions online.