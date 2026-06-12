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  • Jun 12, 2026

Midland Shooting Leaves One Dead, Multiple Injured After Hours-Long Standoff

MIDLAND, Texas — A shooting in Midland on Friday left at least one person dead and multiple others injured before an hours-long standoff with law enforcement ended with the suspected gunman found dead, according to Texas authorities.

The incident began shortly after 8:00 a.m. when law enforcement officers responded to reports of an active shooter in the 4600 block of West Wall Street. Authorities say the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Victor Mata Villarreal of Odessa, allegedly opened fire on both civilians and responding officers.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Villarreal barricaded himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic, leading to a standoff that lasted several hours. Officers later entered the building and found the suspect deceased. No law enforcement officers were reported injured during the incident.

Midland Memorial Hospital reported receiving multiple victims. Officials said several patients required surgery while others were listed in stable condition. Some victims were later released from the hospital as treatment continued for those with more serious injuries.

Authorities revealed that Villarreal had been wanted earlier in the week for allegedly firing multiple shots at a Midland police officer during a vehicle pursuit. Investigators believe officers were attempting to locate him when Friday’s violence unfolded.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims and their families while praising the response of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The FBI also deployed personnel to assist with the investigation and victim support efforts.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation. Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims, and authorities continue to process evidence from the scene.

This is a developing story, and additional information is expected as investigators provide updates.

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