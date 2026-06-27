Cottonwood Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire in America as Flames Sweep Across Southern Utah

By The Katy News Staff

SOUTHERN UTAH — The Cottonwood Fire has become the largest active wildfire in the United States after rapidly expanding to more than 92,000 acres, prompting evacuations, forest closures, and a massive firefighting response across southern Utah.

The wildfire, burning in and around Fishlake National Forest, has grown rapidly under extreme fire weather conditions that include high temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds. Officials say the combination has allowed flames to spread quickly across dry vegetation, making containment efforts increasingly difficult.

Fire crews from multiple state and federal agencies are working around the clock to slow the fire’s advance. Helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, bulldozers, and hundreds of firefighters have been deployed as officials attempt to protect nearby communities, infrastructure, and public lands.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders and warnings for several areas closest to the fire while closing portions of Fishlake National Forest to ensure public safety and allow emergency crews to operate. Residents have been urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local emergency management officials as fire conditions can change rapidly.

The steep, mountainous terrain has complicated firefighting efforts, limiting ground access in several areas. Strong afternoon winds have also created spot fires by carrying burning embers ahead of the main fire, allowing the blaze to expand into previously unaffected areas.

Smoke from the Cottonwood Fire has spread across portions of Utah, reducing air quality in nearby communities. Health officials recommend that children, older adults, and individuals with respiratory conditions limit outdoor activities when smoke levels become elevated.

The wildfire comes as much of the western United States continues experiencing an active fire season fueled by prolonged dry conditions and above-average temperatures. Emergency officials throughout the region continue urging residents to follow fire restrictions and avoid activities that could ignite additional wildfires.

Fire managers say containment will likely require an extended effort as crews continue battling challenging weather and difficult terrain. Additional firefighting resources remain en route as officials work to prevent the Cottonwood Fire from threatening more communities across southern Utah.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation and will provide updated evacuation information and containment figures as firefighting operations progress.