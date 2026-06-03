Bakersfield Police Respond to Hostage Situation at Chase Bank; Suspect Killed After Hours-Long Standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A major hostage situation at a Chase Bank building in downtown Bakersfield ended early Wednesday morning after federal agents fatally shot the suspect and safely rescued all remaining hostages, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities say the incident began around 1 p.m. Tuesday when police received reports of a bomb threat at a Chase Bank location near Chester Avenue and 17th Street. Responding officers discovered a man barricaded inside the building with multiple hostages, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving the Bakersfield Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security, SWAT teams, and crisis negotiators.

Officials reported that the suspect claimed to have explosive devices attached to his body. Law enforcement quickly established a security perimeter, evacuated nearby buildings, and shut down several streets in downtown Bakersfield as negotiators worked throughout the day and night to secure the release of those inside.

During the standoff, negotiators successfully secured the release of two hostages. Authorities later confirmed that all remaining hostages were rescued unharmed after the situation came to an end around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the suspect was killed during an FBI-involved shooting as agents moved to end the crisis. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the suspect’s motive.

The incident placed several government buildings on lockdown, including City Hall and nearby public offices, while emergency personnel maintained a large presence throughout the downtown area. Residents were urged to avoid the area until law enforcement declared the scene secure.

Chase Bank stated it was cooperating fully with authorities and that its primary concern was the safety of employees, customers, and community members affected by the incident.

No hostages were reported injured during the ordeal.

Developing Story: Additional details may be released as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the hostage situation.