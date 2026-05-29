Dallas Apartment Explosion Kills 3 After Reported Gas Leak in Oak Cliff on May 28, 2026

DALLAS, Texas — May 28, 2026 — A powerful explosion tore through an apartment complex in Dallas on Thursday afternoon after reports of a possible natural gas leak, killing at least three people, including a child, and injuring several others.

The explosion occurred around 1:00 p.m. local time in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, sending a massive fireball into the air and causing significant structural damage to the apartment complex. Witnesses described the blast as sounding like an earthquake, with debris scattered across the area and windows shattered in nearby buildings.

Emergency crews from the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department rushed to the scene as smoke billowed from the damaged structure.

What Happened?

According to officials, firefighters had been dispatched to investigate reports of a possible gas leak when the explosion occurred.

Within moments, a massive blast ripped through the building, causing portions of the structure to collapse and igniting a large fire.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom that could be felt several blocks away.

Video footage from the scene showed extensive destruction, with parts of the apartment complex reduced to rubble as firefighters battled flames and searched for victims.

Three Confirmed Dead

Authorities have confirmed that at least three people were killed, including a child.

Several others suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials warned that casualty numbers could change as investigators continue examining the scene and accounting for residents.

Search and Rescue Efforts

Following the explosion, firefighters and urban search-and-rescue teams began combing through the debris in search of survivors.

Specialized rescue equipment, search cameras, and trained personnel were deployed to locate anyone who may have been trapped beneath collapsed sections of the building.

Emergency crews worked throughout the evening to stabilize damaged structures and eliminate additional hazards.

Could a Gas Leak Cause an Explosion This Powerful?

Natural gas explosions can become extremely destructive when gas accumulates inside an enclosed structure before finding an ignition source.

Experts say a spark from:

Electrical equipment

Appliances

Pilot lights

Static electricity

HVAC systems

can trigger a catastrophic explosion if enough gas has accumulated.

The resulting pressure wave can destroy walls, collapse roofs, shatter windows, and send debris hundreds of feet from the blast site.

Investigation Underway

Investigators from Dallas Fire-Rescue, utility providers, and other agencies are working to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The investigation is expected to focus on:

Gas lines and meters

Building maintenance records

Utility infrastructure

Witness statements

Structural damage patterns

Officials have not yet released a final determination regarding the cause of the blast.

Residents Describe Chaos

Residents who escaped described scenes of panic and confusion as neighbors rushed to evacuate the area.

Many said they initially believed a tornado, vehicle crash, or earthquake had struck before realizing an explosion had occurred.

Families were forced from their homes as emergency officials established safety zones around the damaged complex.

Developing Story

Authorities continue to assess damage, identify victims, and investigate what led to the deadly explosion.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates from local officials as additional information becomes available.

This remains a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.