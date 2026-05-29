KATY, Texas — June 5, 2026 is National Donut Day, and millions of Americans are expected to celebrate one of the nation’s sweetest traditions by enjoying everything from classic glazed donuts to creative gourmet creations.

Whether you’re grabbing breakfast before work, treating the family to a weekend snack, or searching for the perfect coffee-and-donut combination, National Donut Day offers the perfect excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth while supporting local businesses in your community.

But National Donut Day is about more than free donuts and delicious treats. The holiday has a unique history that dates back nearly a century and honors a group of volunteers who brought comfort to American soldiers during World War I.

When Is National Donut Day 2026?

National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday of June each year.

In 2026, National Donut Day falls on:

Friday, June 5, 2026

The annual event is one of the most searched food holidays in the United States and has become a favorite tradition for families, coworkers, and donut lovers nationwide.

Why Do We Celebrate National Donut Day?

Many people are surprised to learn that National Donut Day began as a tribute to volunteers who supported American troops during World War I.

The holiday was established in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women known as the “Donut Lassies.”

These volunteers traveled to France during the war and often prepared fresh donuts for soldiers serving near the front lines. The simple treat became a symbol of comfort and home for thousands of troops far from their families.

Today, National Donut Day continues to honor that legacy while bringing communities together through one of America’s most beloved foods.

Why Donuts Remain One of America’s Favorite Foods

From small-town bakeries to major cities, donuts remain a staple of American culture.

Popular varieties include:

Glazed donuts

Chocolate iced donuts

Jelly-filled donuts

Boston cream donuts

Old-fashioned cake donuts

Powdered sugar donuts

Maple donuts

Specialty gourmet donuts

Americans consume billions of donuts every year, making them one of the country’s most popular baked goods.

National Donut Day Is a Great Time to Support Local Businesses

While large chains often attract attention during National Donut Day, local donut shops remain an important part of many communities.

Local businesses create jobs, support local families, and often provide unique flavors and recipes that can’t be found anywhere else.

National Donut Day offers a perfect opportunity to:

Visit a neighborhood donut shop

Try a new flavor

Support local business owners

Treat friends, family, or coworkers

Explore your community

For many communities, local donut shops serve as gathering places where residents connect over coffee, breakfast, and conversation.

Looking for the Best Donuts Near You?

Search interest for terms like:

Best donuts near me

Donut shops near me

National Donut Day deals

Local donut shops

Fresh donuts

typically spikes every year leading up to National Donut Day.

Whether you prefer classic glazed donuts or creative specialty flavors, June 5 is the perfect time to discover a new favorite.

More Than Just a Sweet Treat

National Donut Day is one of those rare holidays that combines history, community, and food into a single celebration.

As Americans celebrate on June 5, many will be enjoying a tradition that has connected generations for nearly 90 years.

So grab a coffee, pick up a fresh donut, and consider supporting a local shop while celebrating one of America’s sweetest traditions.

Happy National Donut Day 2026!

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