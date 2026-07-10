FREE Stop the Bleed Training in Cinco Ranch Near Katy: Learn Life-Saving Skills and Receive a Free Tourniquet

🚨 FREE Stop the Bleed Training – Register Today! 🚨

Willowfork Fire Department is excited to partner with the South-east Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC) to offer FREE Stop the Bleed Training to our community!

🩸 In an emergency, every second counts. Learn how to control severe bleeding using simple, lifesaving techniques that empower bystanders to take action before professional help arrives.

🎁 Each participant will receive a FREE tourniquet upon successful completion of the course!

📅 Wednesday, July 29

🕙 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

📍 Willowfork Fire Department – Station 2

26950 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Katy, TX 77494

Whether you’re a parent, coach, teacher, caregiver, or simply want to be better prepared, this hands-on course will provide practical skills that could help save a life.

Questions or to register:

Lia Hales

📧 lia.hales@willowforkfire.com

Seats are limited, so don’t wait to sign up!