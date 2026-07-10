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  • Jul 10, 2026

FREE Stop the Bleed Training in Cinco Ranch Near Katy: Learn Life-Saving Skills and Receive a Free Tourniquet

🚨 FREE Stop the Bleed Training – Register Today! 🚨
Willowfork Fire Department is excited to partner with the South-east Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC) to offer FREE Stop the Bleed Training to our community!
🩸 In an emergency, every second counts. Learn how to control severe bleeding using simple, lifesaving techniques that empower bystanders to take action before professional help arrives.
🎁 Each participant will receive a FREE tourniquet upon successful completion of the course!
📅 Wednesday, July 29
🕙 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
📍 Willowfork Fire Department – Station 2
26950 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
Whether you’re a parent, coach, teacher, caregiver, or simply want to be better prepared, this hands-on course will provide practical skills that could help save a life.
❓ Questions or to register:
Lia Hales
📧 lia.hales@willowforkfire.com
Seats are limited, so don’t wait to sign up!

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