Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 900 as Katy’s Venezuelan Community Rallies to Help

KATY, Texas — As rescue teams continue searching through collapsed buildings across northern Venezuela, the death toll from this week’s devastating earthquakes has climbed above 920 people, with more than 3,300 injured and thousands still unaccounted for. While emergency crews race against time overseas, the tragedy is being felt deeply in Katy, Texas—home to one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the United States.

Often nicknamed “Katyzuela” because of its large Venezuelan population, Katy has quickly become one of the nation’s most active centers for collecting humanitarian aid following the disaster. Families with loved ones in Venezuela have spent days anxiously waiting for updates while organizing donation drives to support those who lost homes, businesses, and access to basic necessities.

Death Toll Continues to Rise

Authorities report that the confirmed death toll has now exceeded 920, while at least 3,360 people have been injured. Officials caution those numbers are expected to increase as rescue workers continue reaching heavily damaged neighborhoods.

The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, struck less than a minute apart, causing catastrophic damage across northern Venezuela. The coastal state of La Guaira remains one of the hardest-hit regions, where apartment buildings, homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses collapsed under the force of the shaking.

Katy’s Venezuelan Community Responds

For many residents in Katy, the disaster is deeply personal.

The Houston-area Venezuelan community—particularly in Katy—has mobilized almost immediately by organizing donation drives for food, bottled water, medications, hygiene supplies, blankets, diapers, baby items, lanterns, and first-aid equipment. Local businesses and community organizations have transformed into collection centers to help ship emergency supplies to affected families.

Many Katy families remain in constant communication with relatives in Venezuela whenever phone and internet service becomes available. Others have been unable to reach loved ones as widespread infrastructure damage continues disrupting communications.

Why Katy Is Known as “Katyzuela”

Over the past two decades, thousands of Venezuelan families have made Katy their home, attracted by employment opportunities, highly rated schools, and the region’s growing international community.

Today, Greater Katy is recognized as one of the largest Venezuelan-American communities outside of Florida, earning the nickname “Katyzuela.” Local Venezuelan-owned restaurants, businesses, churches, and cultural organizations have become important gathering places that now serve as hubs for relief efforts during this humanitarian crisis.

International Rescue Efforts Continue

International search-and-rescue teams from several countries continue working alongside Venezuelan emergency responders. Rescue crews equipped with search dogs, thermal imaging equipment, heavy machinery, and specialized listening devices are searching collapsed structures for survivors while medical teams provide emergency care to thousands of injured residents.

Humanitarian organizations are also distributing emergency food, clean drinking water, temporary shelter, and medical supplies throughout the affected areas despite damaged roads, airport disruptions, and continuing aftershocks.

How Katy Residents Can Help

Several Katy-area businesses continue accepting donations for earthquake victims. Organizers are encouraging residents to donate non-perishable food, bottled water, medical supplies, hygiene products, baby supplies, blankets, flashlights, and other emergency essentials.

Community leaders also remind donors to use established organizations and verified collection sites to ensure supplies reach families safely.

A Community United Across Borders

Although thousands of miles separate Katy from Venezuela, the emotional connection remains strong for many local families. As the death toll continues to rise and rescue operations enter another critical phase, Katy’s Venezuelan community has demonstrated how neighbors can come together during times of unimaginable loss.

For many residents, helping those affected is more than humanitarian assistance—it is supporting family, lifelong friends, and the communities they still call home.

Donation Location: Morton and Greenhouse Katy TX,

Los Andes Foods TX

19308 Morton Rd Katy Texas 77449

Medical Supplies Needed