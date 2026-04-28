Catholic Charities Expands Access to Mental Health Services By Opening its Clinic to the Public, Accepting Select Insurance Plans

Houston, Texas (April 28, 2026) – Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is expanding access to counseling services, opening its doors to the public and accepting select insurance plans, making it easier for individuals and families to find compassionate support. The clinic serves individuals and families of all faiths and backgrounds.

Recently, the agency announced it is now accepting Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, and Optum, helping reduce financial barriers for individuals seeking counseling during times of stress related to finances, parenting, trauma, and major life transitions. In addition to insurance, services remain available through a sliding-scale fee structure based on household income size, as well as some no-cost options through grant-funded programs.

“We believe that cost should not create a barrier for families and individuals who could benefit from the help of a licensed counselor,” said Jenifer Santos, LCSW-S, CCTP, director of the counselor and behavioral health clinic for Catholic Charities. “By accepting select insurance plans, we hope more people will take advantage of the wide range of mental health resources to get the assistance they need.”

Counseling services are provided by a diverse team of bilingual, licensed therapists with specialized training in trauma, children’s mental health, and maternal mental health. In addition to traditional counseling, the agency recently began offering play therapy, an evidence-based approach that helps children express their feelings and develop coping skills through structured play activities.