Ready Fort Bend Expo 2026: Emergency Preparedness Event in Rosenberg, TX Free Family Safety Expo

🚨 Ready Fort Bend Expo 2026 🚨

Get game-day ready for emergencies at the Emergency Preparedness Expo! Join us for a hands-on, family-friendly event focused on keeping our community safe and prepared before disaster strikes.

📅 Saturday, May 9, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C (Rosenberg, TX)

✔️ Live emergency preparedness demonstrations

✔️ Emergency vehicles & equipment on display

✔️ Official launch of the Emergency Preparedness Guide

✔️ Meet the Ready Fort Bend mascot

✔️ Giveaways, raffles, and more

🎟️ FREE ENTRY for all attendees

Bring your family, learn valuable safety tips, and connect with local emergency response teams. Be informed. Be prepared. Be ready.

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