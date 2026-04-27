Ready Fort Bend Expo 2026: Emergency Preparedness Event in Rosenberg, TX Free Family Safety Expo

🚨 Ready Fort Bend Expo 2026 🚨
Get game-day ready for emergencies at the Emergency Preparedness Expo! Join us for a hands-on, family-friendly event focused on keeping our community safe and prepared before disaster strikes.
📅 Saturday, May 9, 2026
⏰ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
📍 Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C (Rosenberg, TX)
✔️ Live emergency preparedness demonstrations
✔️ Emergency vehicles & equipment on display
✔️ Official launch of the Emergency Preparedness Guide
✔️ Meet the Ready Fort Bend mascot
✔️ Giveaways, raffles, and more
🎟️ FREE ENTRY for all attendees
Bring your family, learn valuable safety tips, and connect with local emergency response teams. Be informed. Be prepared. Be ready.