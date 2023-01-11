Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference Scheduled

Come join us at the 38th Annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Buildings C & D) in Rosenberg, Texas. Registration will be held from 7:30 am to 8:15 am with the conference beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 3:30 pm. The cost with lunch included is $30 before January 20th and $40 after January 20th. Due to preparations, registration at the door will be limited.

The Vegetable Conference is a celebration of vegetable production along the upper Gulf Coast region. Counties of Waller, Wharton, Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Colorado, and Austin join with Fort Bend to put on this event focusing on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies and profitability. We have something for every producer, and as always, we will plan to offer five (5) continuing education credits for Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide Applicator license holders.