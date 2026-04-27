Jim Davidson Running for Katy ISD Board of Trustees Position 4 in May Election

KATY, Texas — As voters across Katy, Texas prepare for the upcoming Katy ISD Board of Trustees election, Jim Davidson has entered the race for Position 4, bringing a background tied to local service and strong connections to the district.

Davidson is a Katy ISD graduate and the parent of two students currently enrolled in the district. His campaign is focused on strengthening schools, supporting educators, and maintaining the quality of education in Katy ISD.

Connection to Katy ISD

Davidson and his wife, Kelli, both attended Katy ISD schools. Their family remains actively connected to the district through their children, who are currently enrolled and participate in school activities.

Kelli has professional experience working with students in the area of mental health within Katy ISD. Through both family and professional involvement, the Davidson household maintains a close connection to the district’s students and schools.

Community Involvement

Davidson has participated in local service efforts and civic involvement within the Katy community. He has served as an Alternate Commissioner for the City of Katy Planning and Zoning Commission and has been involved with Keep Katy Beautiful.

His community work also includes leadership roles in a men’s organization focused on fitness, fellowship, and faith, as well as organizing a fundraising effort to support The Manna House, which assists men working to rebuild their lives.

In addition, he has supported charitable and youth-focused efforts, both locally and internationally, including involvement with student-focused giving initiatives in Katy.

Campaign Focus

Davidson’s campaign highlights priorities such as academic performance, teacher support, and responsible management of district resources.

“As a Katy ISD graduate, the parent to two Katy ISD students, and the husband to a Katy ISD employee, my top priority is to protect what has long made Katy ISD a destination for families—strong academics,” Davidson said. “Prioritizing academics begins with prioritizing our outstanding teachers. Every decision should promote student growth and achievement while supporting parents, strengthening mental health and safety initiatives, and stewarding taxpayer provided funding.”

He has also emphasized the importance of offering students a range of opportunities through academics, extracurricular activities, and career-focused programs.

Election Ahead

The Katy ISD Board of Trustees is responsible for setting district policy and overseeing key decisions that impact students, families, and staff.

The election for the board is scheduled for May 2, with early voting taking place in April.