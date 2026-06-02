Free Summer Meals for Kids Available Across Katy ISD Through July 30

KATY, TX — As summer break begins and school cafeterias close for the season, Katy ISD is once again helping local families by providing free breakfast and lunch meals to children and teens through its Summer Food Service Program.

According to Katy ISD, free meals are available to all children age 18 and younger, regardless of whether they attend a Katy ISD school. Children must be present to receive a meal, and no identification is required. Parents and guardians may also purchase meals to enjoy alongside their children.

The district’s summer meal program is designed to help ensure children continue receiving nutritious meals while school is out of session.

Katy ISD Nutrition and Food Services

Where Free Summer Meals Are Available

Katy ISD is serving meals at the following locations:

Hutsell Elementary School

Schmalz Elementary School

Opportunity Awareness Center

Mayde Creek High School Ninth Grade Center

Morton Ranch High School

Paetow High School

The program operates Monday through Thursday at participating campuses. All meals must be eaten inside the school cafeteria. There will be no meal service from June 29 through July 2 at participating locations.

Meal Schedule Highlights

Hutsell Elementary

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Schmalz Elementary

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Opportunity Awareness Center

Breakfast: 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mayde Creek High School Ninth Grade Center

Lunch Only: 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Morton Ranch High School

Lunch Only: 10:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Paetow High School

Lunch Only: 9:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Helping Families During Summer Break

For many families, school breakfast and lunch programs are an important source of daily nutrition during the school year. The Summer Food Service Program helps bridge that gap by ensuring children continue to have access to healthy meals throughout the summer months.

Families looking for additional information about meal locations and schedules can visit Katy ISD’s Nutrition and Food Services website.

Katy ISD will continue serving free summer meals through July 30 at select campuses across the district.