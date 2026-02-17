Judge Lina Hidalgo and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia Deliver Meals on Wheels to Homebound Seniors

Harris County, TX, February 14, 2026, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia delivered meals to homebound seniors on Friday through Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston & Galveston County’s Meals on Wheels program.

“What better way to show love to the community ahead of Valentine’s Day than by delivering meals to folks in need. With inflation, food insecurity and costs of living still high, the work that Meals on Wheels does is important now more than ever. We’re all working together to help our community deal with rising costs, and it was a really special experience for Congresswoman Garcia and I to help support Meals on Wheels today,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.

According to a 2025 report from the Kinder Institute, more than 2 in 5 households in Harris County are food insecure, which is nearly three times the national average. Last year, Meals on Wheels delivered 1,385,654 meals to over 6,000 seniors in Harris County. They also distributed 80,724 pounds of pet food through their Animeals program.