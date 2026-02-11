Celebrate Black History Month at George Memorial Library in Richmond

In recognition of Black History Month, Fort Bend County Libraries will host a FREE event at the George Memorial Library in Richmond (1001 Golfview Dr in Richmond) on Saturday, February 21, from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm.

At 10:30 am in the Children’s Area, Author Sanyu Ntanda will have a book reading and a craft activity. Sanyu is a Ugandan-American children’s book author based in Houston, Texas. She draws inspiration for her children’s books from her form

ative years spent in both Ghana and Uganda. Her debut children’s book, Jama and the Search for Courage (for ages 4-8 years), was published in February 2025. She is also the author of Riding With Mama (for ages 4 years and below) and the Jama and Family Coloring & Activity Book (for ages 3-9 years).

At 10:30 am in the Computer Lab, Genealogist Lecturer, Ari Wilkins, will offer a Family-History Research presentation: Scaling the 1870 Brick Wall in African American Research. For many, researching before 1870 is a hurdle in African American research. Learn about sources and strategies to trace ancestors back into the Antebellum Era. Seating is limited for this program so is required.

At 1:00 pm, in the Bohachevsky Gallery, RAD Crew Productions will perform The Rad Hip-Hop Show! – A highly entertaining show that teaches the true essence of Hip-Hop by breaking down the positive side of the culture. The show is a comedic and educational performance that inspires the audience by teaching them the elements of the culture. The elements include: MCing, DJing, graffiti, and breakdancing. The audience will learn the origins of Hip-Hop and will receive an in-depth breakdown of each element in a fun, exciting way. Afterward, a few volunteers from the audience will be able to learn and demonstrate some common breakdancing moves, and they are then encouraged to show off their own favorite moves.

At 2:00 pm, in the Bohachevsky Gallery, Sarah Anderson, a Heritage Diet Curriculum Coordinator, will offer “A Taste of African Heritage Cooking Demonstration in the Galley. She will share insights into the cultural history and nutritional benefits of traditional foods, along with a live cooking demonstration. Learn how heritage foods connect culture, wellness, and community through time-honored ingredients and cooking traditions. “African diaspora” is the term commonly used to describe the mass dispersion of peoples from Africa during the Transatlantic Slave Trades. These African ancestors landed in regions that featured diﬀerent foods and cuisines, as well as other cultural inﬂuences. They combined these local influences with their own foods and knowledge to create the unique dishes now found in African heritage cooking.

At 3:00 pm, in the Bohachevsky Gallery, Cowboy Larry will be talking about The Black Cowboy Museum. Cowboy Larry Callies opened the museum on Juneteenth in 2017, in Rosenberg, TX, to honor and preserve the history of Black cowboys. The museum has received significant acclaim, attracting more than 20,000 visitors from all over the world and being featured in major publications like the New York Times and EBONY MAGAZINE. Most notably, Netflix featured the museum and Larry in its docuseries High on the Hog. Through his museum, Cowboy Larry ensures that the contributions of Black cowboys, including his own ancestors, are brought to light and celebrated.

In the Bohachevsky Gallery, photographer Brian Edwards, Jr.’s photo collection will be on display all day. Brian, a Houston-based photographer and filmmaker, brings the rich narrative of Black cowboy heritage to the forefront with his exhibit, “On My Way Home: Everything the Light Touches.” Edwards, who grew up in Dayton, Texas, a town with deep roots in this tradition, has captured the essence of this often-overlooked aspect of American culture.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the library’s website www.fortbendlibraries.gove or call 281-633-4734.