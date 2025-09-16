Fig-toberfest returns Oct. 4 to Angleton

Learn how to grow, harvest and enjoy figs

September 16, 2025 – by Helen White

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office for Brazoria County is hosting the second annual Fig-toberfest on Oct. 4 in Angleton.

Enjoy fun for all ages while learning about “all things figs” at the Fig-toberfest on Oct. 4 in Angleton. (Texas A&M AgriLife)

The free event will take place at Lakeside Park, 1234 Enchanted Oaks Drive, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Fun, educational event

Fig-toberfest celebrates the versatile fig plant with educational speakers, exhibitors, fig tasting, fig tree giveaways and more. You can learn the best way to grow, harvest and eat your favorite kind of figs.

Stephen Brueggerhoff, Brazos County horticulture agent, will emcee the event; guest speakers include:

Tim Hartmann, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist and assistant professor, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Bryan-College Station, will speak about current fig trials.

Destin Noak, the Texas Garden Guy, will discuss commonly asked questions about figs.

Phil D’Angelis, Phil’s Figs, will speak about the fig plant swap and fig propagation.

For more information, contact Kimberly Mayer, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazoria County, at kimberly.mayer@ag.tamu.edu.