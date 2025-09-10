Residents Invited to Region-Wide Public Meetings for Houston-Galveston Regional Clean Air Action Plan

Community Feedback Will Shape Air Quality and Climate Action Strategies

HOUSTON – The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) invites residents from across the 13-county region to participate in upcoming public meetings for the Regional Clean Air Action Plan. These meetings are an opportunity for community members to share their input on strategies to improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote healthy, resilient communities.

H-GAC has already hosted local meetings in communities throughout the region to hear directly from residents. If you were not able to attend a local meeting, you still have another opportunity to participate by joining one of two upcoming region-wide meetings.

Upcoming Regional Clean Air Action Plan Public Meetings:

1 – 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 (Hybrid Public Meeting)

In Person: Houston-Galveston Area Council, 3555 Timmons Lane, 2nd Floor, Houston, TX 77027

Virtual Option: Available through Zoom

6 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 (Virtual Public Meeting)

To register for the public meetings and to receive the Zoom links, visit: h-gac.com/CPRG

Feedback from these meetings will help guide the development of the Regional Clean Air Action Plan, a long-term roadmap to enhance air quality and public health through 2050.

“Clean air is essential for healthy families and thriving communities,” said Jamila Owens, assistant director of Transportation at H-GAC. “These public meetings give residents a chance to share their perspectives and help prioritize strategies for improving air quality in their communities.”

Take the Regional Clean Air Survey

Residents who cannot attend a public meeting can still provide input by completing the Regional Clean, Healthy Communities Air Survey at h-gac.com/CPRG.

The survey addresses clean air strategies for the buildings and energy, transportation, industrial, waste, and agriculture and land use sectors.

The survey provides residents the opportunity to share opinions on strategies for cleaner air, indicate which solutions they support or oppose, and provide feedback on how clean air efforts can benefit their communities. The survey will remain open through October 31, 2025.

About the Regional Clean Air Action Plan

The Regional Clean Air Action Plan will serve as a comprehensive strategy to reduce greenhouse gases, improve air quality, and promote healthy communities across the Houston-Galveston region. Developed in partnership with Harris County, the city of Houston, Fort Bend County, and the Houston Advanced Research Center, the plan will build on existing air quality and climate action initiatives. The development of the plan is a central component of a $1 million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, providing a structured roadmap for reducing emissions and guiding regional climate initiatives.

For more information, visit h-gac.com/CPRG.