Hawaii to Mainland Car Shipping Cost Guide

If you need to ship your car from Hawaii to the mainland and are looking for information on how much it costs, we’ve prepared this guide to help you.

Is your dream Hawaiian vacation over? Are you going back to the mainland and wondering how much it will cost to ship your car back?

If you are, then we are here to help you.

Despite the notion that it can be pretty challenging, shipping car from hawaii to mainland is relatively easy and simple. However, you must comply with all the necessary rules and regulations for a hassle-free process.

One way to avoid shipping inconvenience is to determine the cost of your car shipping. An estimate allows you to find the best car shipping company that works well with your budget and specific requirements.

Below is a cost guide for shipping your car from Hawaii to the mainland and other helpful information that you need to know.

How Much to Ship a Car from Hawaii to Mainland

The average cost to ship a car from Hawaii to the mainland ranges from $870 to $2,500, depending on several factors.

Here’s an estimated cost of shipping your car from Honolulu port to some of the major US cities.

Los Angeles, CA – $1,345

New York City, NY – $2,395

Boston, MA – $2,495

Denver, CO – $2,045

Miami, FL – $2,245

Chicago, IL – $2,145

Dallas, TX – $2,045

These prices are based on a standard size car for a door-to-port shipping option with no extra service. You should note that the prices are subject to change without notice.

Generally, it is recommended to contact several car shipping companies and ask for a free quote to have a general idea of how much you will be spending. Provide them with your specific car details and other needed services, as well as your port of origin and delivery option. This information will be used to determine your price estimate. This is also a great way to compare prices and choose your preferred schedule.

What Affects the Cost of Shipping a Car from Hawaii

Same with shipping car to hawaii, the total cost for shipping a car from Hawaii to the mainland US greatly depends on the port options you choose and the state and city destination. Another factor will be the type and size of your vehicle.

Aside from that, the car shipping company also includes the following factors in their cost calculation.

Distance between car pick-up and delivery locations will dictate the amount you need to pay. The farther the destination, the more expensive it will be.

The model and size of your car play an important part in the shipping cost. Larger and heavier vehicles cost higher than smaller ones because they require more effort to load and unload.

Your required auto transport is considered as an added service. Extra options for enclosed or open auto transport will cost higher than the regular rate.

The season or time of the year directly affects prices. Shipping your car in a busy season requires higher payment. Weather conditions are also factored in.

The price of fuel also plays a significant role in the cost of shipping your car. The increase and fluctuation in gas prices affect the price of the shipping and transportation of your vehicle.

How soon your car to be shipped and delivered is also one factor that influences shipping cost. It is highly recommended to book your reservation in advance to avoid paying extra for short notice shipment.

It is vital to select the correct port in Hawaii for your car shipping since inter-island car shipping hawaii will cost you more time and money.

How Long Does it Take to Ship a Car From Hawaii to Mainland

Vehicle shipping from Hawaii to the mainland usually takes several weeks. On average, depending on where you are in mainland US, expect your car to arrive in about nine to twenty days. The ocean leg of the shipping journey can take about one to three weeks. Plus, you also need to consider the amount of time it takes to get to your specific location.

The time it takes for your vehicle to arrive can be affected by traffic and road conditions as well as the weather and any unforeseen circumstance.

What are the Rules for Shipping a Car from Hawaii to Mainland

Although shipping your car from Hawaii to the mainland is relatively uncomplicated, it pays to know the rules and documents needed to proceed with your shipment legally.

Aside from cleaning your car beforehand and doing all the standard vehicle maintenance checks, you must also provide certain documents and clearances.

Here are the documents you need to provide when shipping your car:

A valid driver’s license and current vehicle registration

Proof of ownership (bill of sale, title)

Authorization from the lien holder for a leased vehicle

Information of the person who will pick up the vehicle

Safety Inspection Certificate

Bill of Lading

Additionally, you will need to give an extra set of keys to the vehicle transport team since they need to drive your car on and off the shipping vessel.

Here are the documents you need to provide upon vehicle pick up:

Copy of your vehicle title document and current registration matching the name on the shipping order

Copy of the authorization from the lien holder for a leased vehicle

A valid photo ID and proof of ownership

For joint vehicle ownership, both owners must be present. A notarized consent is required if one owner is absent.

We hope that our guide on Hawaii car shipping and the associated cost will help you make an informed decision. Just make sure that you choose the right shipping company and prepare the necessary documents for an effortless process.