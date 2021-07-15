3 Effective Ways to Choose a Degree Program in College

It may be hard to believe, but 10 years ago you started working at your current company. While you’ve had a few small promotions and raises over the years, recently you’ve decided it’s time to go to college to earn a degree. This way, you can either move up more easily within your company or switch paths entirely.

While you’re understandably excited about attending college, you’re not quite sure what you want to study — and this is perfectly okay. You’ve been so busy with work and taking care of family and other responsibilities that you haven’t really had the time to think about your specific areas of interest and career goals.

To help make your time in college as productive as possible — and to earn a degree that makes the most sense for your goals and lifestyle — consider the following tips:

Consider Your Abilities

Of course, understanding what skills you already possess and excel at is an effective way to start whittling down your list of potential degrees. For instance, if you’re working in the tech field and are often praised for your knowledge and abilities, you might think about choosing a degree in technology. For people who have a knack for math, majoring in accounting might also make sense.

Think About Your Interests

Another effective and practical way to choose a degree program is to pursue one that aligns with your interests. After all, you’ll be taking plenty of classes in this subject, so it should be something you find fascinating. For example, if you’ve always wanted to open your own company, a bachelor’s of business might be a logical degree to choose.

Of course, there are many other careers you can pursue with a bachelor’s degree in business, including roles such as management analyst or general manager. If you plan on working while pursuing higher education, you might want to look into an online bachelor’s degree program in business administration. Online programs give you the opportunity to take courses from anywhere, making it easier to fit school into your busy life.

Research Job Outlooks

Choosing a major that interests you — and complements your skills — makes a lot of sense. However, if you end up earning a degree in something that has limited job opportunities, your time in college won’t be well spent. To avoid this scenario and find a degree program you think is interesting, check out the Occupational Outlook Handbook, available through the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here, you can read about different careers, as well as what the future entails for these paths, predicated salary information, and the education you need to get into the field.

Achieve Your Goals

Taking the next steps toward attending college and earning your degree is an exciting point in your life. By thinking about your current skills, passions and interests and conducting some practical research about what types of jobs are ideal for your career path, you can select a major that makes the most sense for you on a variety of levels.