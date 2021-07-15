Research Studies: How to Get Paid for Collecting Research Results

Everyone has an opinion and people tend to share them all the time for free, whether online or offline. However, do you know that you can turn these opinions into cash? This can be done by participating in case studies. There are many online companies that conduct surveys, product testing, and focus groups that require you to give them your opinion in the process. These businesses are always on the lookout for new members, and this is something that can be done from the comfort of your home. Moreover, if you have great research skills and expertise in a certain subject, you can also make a profit using your Google search skills while working on different research studies. Keep reading to learn how you can get paid for collecting research results.

Online Researchers

There are many different companies that are constantly looking for online researchers. These companies usually submit questions that their clients need answers to, and your job as a researcher is to search online for the best resources that are relevant to the topics in the questions and provide detailed answers. However, you should know that there are some companies that prefer people who have a business degree or business experience. You can also work remotely, whenever you want, and you will get paid via Paypal. Most online researchers earn over 2000 dollars per month, so be sure to always be on the lookout for an opportunity like this as some companies only occasionally have openings.

Interviewing Users

Some companies conduct user interviews about different companies and services from various industries. If you are qualified, you will take part in a focus group, do a one on one meeting, and participate in task-oriented studies where you give your opinion about the experience. This is one of the many paid online studies that you can participate in, and you will get paid via various methods. Some companies pay their users in cash, by check, or via Paypal for completing the research study, and you can get paid up to 450 dollars for an hour of your time. That being said, you should know that some studies pay less but it is good to know that the possibility of making more money is available.

Work at Home Industries

The work-at-home industry is a very rich one, and there is no shortage of online researchers. For instance, there are many companies that look for online researchers who can evaluate search engines. In order to be able to do this job, you have to be internet savvy and an expert in using Google. In addition to that, if you are also an expert in a certain industry, there are many websites that are willing to pay you to answer questions about a specific subject. Even if you don’t have the required expertise, you can still research the topic and provide answers. Moreover, some legitimate businesses will pay people to go to courthouses and collect documents that they need for research purposes. Although this kind of work isn’t done from home, they still offer flexible hours. The work-at-home industry will allow you to work whenever you want and earn some extra cash as well.

Online Survey

There are many companies that are willing to pay you for your opinion. All you need to do is go on their website, register for free, and fill in the profile information. Afterward, you will be sent different surveys. However, you shouldn’t expect to be qualified for all of them. The payment here is on the lower side, as you will only get paid 1 or 1.5 dollars per survey. Still, the surveys are short so you can do a few of them to make some profit.

Marketing Research

There are so many marketing research companies that can benefit a lot from your opinion as a user. You will be shown the interface of different digital products so you can test them out, in order to give feedback on your user experience. This is usually done by online surveys, focus groups, field studies that are done by conducting interviews with you, or diary studies where you create a record of your experience with a product. You will get paid between 50 to 150 dollars per study.

You are online basically all the time, whether you are working, reading about something, or researching a topic. Therefore, you should take advantage of living in the digital era and make a few bucks just by doing simple things like online research or giving your onion about a subject or a product. Even if you have a day job, this is something that won’t take much of your time but will definitely increase your income.