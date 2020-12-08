Share Love and Memories During the Holidays, Not COVID-19

Find Ways to Feel Close to Loved Ones Without Being Close
A COVID-19 vaccine is coming soon, but there won’t be enough for all of us until sometime in 2021. Meanwhile cases are surging in our community, hospitals are filling up and the holiday season is here. In the meantime, we need to find creative ways to enjoy this holiday season and keep ourselves and loved ones safe. Getting tested is a good start since 4 in 10 infected people don’t have symptoms, but are still contagious. Testing at Harris County Public Health sites is free for everyone. Mobile locations are listed below. Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Monday-Saturday schedule for sites below, 8a.m.-3p.m. Exceptions are in red.
|M.O. Campbell Education Center
Open Mon-Fri 12:00p.m.-7:00p.m.
Sun (12/13) 10.am-3p.m. 1865
|Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032
|Hosana Lutheran Church
Closed Tues, Dec 8
|16526 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090
|Connect Community Church
Closed Wed, Dec 9
|4405 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504
|Life Changer Community Church
Closed Thur, Dec 10
|3115 N Fry Rd #407, Katy, TX 77449
|Champion Forest Baptist Church – JV
Closed Fri, Dec 11
|16518 Jersey Dr, Jersey Village, TX 77040
|Fallbrook Church
Closed, Sat Dec 12
|12512 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77014
|Sam Houston Race Park
Open Mon-Wed, Dec 8-10
|7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064
|Lee College
Open Fri & Sat, Dec 11 & 12
|200 Lee Dr, Baytown, TX 77520
For the Pasadena and Katy test sites, register at, www.doineedacovid19test.comor call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites.
|San Jacinto College Central Campus
Open Mon-Fri (12/7-12/11)
7a.m.-2 p.m.
Open Sat, Dec 12 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
|Katy Park
Open Mon-Fri (12/7-12/11)
12p.m.-7p.m.
Open Sat, Dec 12, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
|24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493