Share Love and Memories During the Holidays, Not COVID-19

Find Ways to Feel Close to Loved Ones Without Being Close

A COVID-19 vaccine is coming soon, but there won’t be enough for all of us until sometime in 2021. Meanwhile cases are surging in our community, hospitals are filling up and the holiday season is here. In the meantime, we need to find creative ways to enjoy this holiday season and keep ourselves and loved ones safe. Getting tested is a good start since 4 in 10 infected people don’t have symptoms, but are still contagious.  Testing at Harris County Public Health sites is free for everyone. Mobile locations are listed below. Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Monday-Saturday schedule for sites below, 8a.m.-3p.m. Exceptions are in red.

M.O. Campbell Education Center     
Open Mon-Fri 12:00p.m.-7:00p.m.
Sun (12/13) 10.am-3p.m. 1865 		Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032
Hosana Lutheran Church
Closed Tues, Dec 8 		16526 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090
Connect Community Church
Closed Wed, Dec 9      		4405 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504
Life Changer Community Church
Closed Thur, Dec 10 		3115 N Fry Rd  #407, Katy, TX 77449
Champion Forest Baptist Church – JV
Closed Fri, Dec 11 		16518 Jersey Dr, Jersey Village, TX 77040
Fallbrook Church 
Closed, Sat Dec 12 		12512 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77014
Sam Houston Race Park
Open Mon-Wed, Dec  8-10 		7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064
Lee College
Open Fri & Sat, Dec 11 & 12 		200 Lee Dr, Baytown, TX 77520

For the Pasadena and Katy test sites, register at, www.doineedacovid19test.comor call 832-927-7575People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites.

San Jacinto College Central Campus
Open Mon-Fri (12/7-12/11) 
7a.m.-2 p.m.
Open Sat, Dec 12   8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 		8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
Katy Park
Open Mon-Fri (12/7-12/11) 
12p.m.-7p.m.
Open Sat, Dec 12, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. 		24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493