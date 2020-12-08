Share Love and Memories During the Holidays, Not COVID-19

Find Ways to Feel Close to Loved Ones Without Being Close

A COVID-19 vaccine is coming soon, but there won’t be enough for all of us until sometime in 2021. Meanwhile cases are surging in our community, hospitals are filling up and the holiday season is here. In the meantime, we need to find creative ways to enjoy this holiday season and keep ourselves and loved ones safe. Getting tested is a good start since 4 in 10 infected people don’t have symptoms, but are still contagious. Testing at Harris County Public Health sites is free for everyone. Mobile locations are listed below. Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Monday-Saturday schedule for sites below, 8a.m.-3p.m. Exceptions are in red.

M.O. Campbell Education Center

Open Mon-Fri 12:00p.m.-7:00p.m.

Sun (12/13) 10.am-3p.m. 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032 Hosana Lutheran Church

Closed Tues, Dec 8 16526 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090 Connect Community Church

Closed Wed, Dec 9 4405 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Life Changer Community Church

Closed Thur, Dec 10 3115 N Fry Rd #407, Katy, TX 77449 Champion Forest Baptist Church – JV

Closed Fri, Dec 11 16518 Jersey Dr, Jersey Village, TX 77040 Fallbrook Church

Closed, Sat Dec 12 12512 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77014 Sam Houston Race Park

Open Mon-Wed, Dec 8-10 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064 Lee College

Open Fri & Sat, Dec 11 & 12 200 Lee Dr, Baytown, TX 77520

For the Pasadena and Katy test sites, register at, www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites.