Immuno Defense 4x Reviews – JayLab Pro Scam or Ingredients Really Work?

Immuno Defense 4x is an immunity-boosting supplement by JayLab Pro. The human immune system works 24/7 to defend the body from pathogenic microbes. Whenever this immunity is compromised, the microbe gets a chance to invade and take over the body and trigger an infection. But it is possible to boost immunity leaving no opportunity for a microbe to take over the body.

The on-going pandemic has changed the concept of self-care concept of immunity, urging people to prioritize their health first. Not just coronavirus, all viruses and bacteria are also not able to survive if the immune system fights back and gives no chance to initiate the infection. Since it is hard to achieve a better immunity with diet alone for many people, dietary supplements like Immuno Defense 4x are here to help. Let’s take a closer look at this dietary formula and how it supports an active immunity.

Immuno Defense 4x Review

Immuno Defense 4x is a nutritional supplement that is available online. This formula contains plant-based ingredients, all of which work on improving the immune response of the body. Consequently, the body is more protected from all pathogenic attacks, and the risk of health complications reduces.

The official website of Immuno Defense 4x capsules says that this supplement is exceptionally helpful against cold, flu, and other similar viruses. You might have heard the same promises from other immunity-boosting supplements, too, but the only way to know if Immuno Defense 4x is fulfilling its promises is by understanding how it works. Let’s start with how this product was first created.

Who Created Immuno Defense 4x?

Immuno Defense 4x supplement is designed by a registered and licensed dietitian named Jayson Hunter, the owner of JayLab Pro Nutrition. According to Jayson, the ingredients inside the Immuno Defense 4x supplement kept him and his family healthy and disease free for years. That is why he came up with the idea of sharing it with the world.

Jayson is an alumnus of Illinois State University in Nutrition. He is the creator of many dietary formulas and helped hundreds of people with diet-related issues. Jayson has used Immuno Defense 4x for years for treating stuffy sinus, nasal congestion, and cold. Now he wants more people to benefit from his creation and save themselves from common viral diseases.

What is Immunity?

The immune system is the natural defense system of the body that keeps it healthy. Whenever there are foreign objects (medically called antigens), the immune system activates itself and targets them. It starts making antibodies against these antigens, which lock into them and kill them with T cells help. Once the virus or bacteria is killed, the body keeps these antibodies as a memory of that pathogen. In case of the same pathogen attacks again, it immediately takes action.

How Does Immuno Defense 4x Improve Immunity?

The ingredients inside Immuno Defense 4x pills are responsible for all its benefits. Some of these ingredients are also used by several other companies, but their formulation and co-ingredients are not the same. The ‘4x’ in its name is assigned for its four major ingredients, which give a complete immunity boost to the body. Using Immuno Defense helps to upgrade the immunity by strengthening both innate and adaptive types of immunity.

As the body ages, the body’s tendency to fight against foreign bodies (pathogens) decreases. Not many people know, but immunity is directly connected to the diet, which is why malnourished and nutritionally deficient people have low immunity and are more vulnerable to chronic diseases.

Micronutrient deficiency particularly vitamins and mineral deficiency, alters immune response putting health at risk. However, if these essential nutrients are added back to the diet, the body’s threats reduce, and the immune system starts working actively.

The ingredients inside Immuno Defense 4x add a substantial amount of nutrients to the body. It is a fast-acting formula that improves immune response, increases the number of protective cells, reduces the time required to fight a pathogen, and improves any vaccine’s efficiency.

Immuno Defense 4x Ingredients

Immuno Defense 4x pills have four vital ingredients responsible for its immunity-boosting power. Here is a short description of how these ingredients help.

Quercetin (500mg)

The first name in this list is ‘Quercetin,’ a common element in dark chocolate, apples, red wine, olive oil, and grapes. There is plenty of data that suggests quercetin promotes good health and saves from early aging. It means quercetin lowers the age-related risks to immunity and maintains its function in all users.

Vitamin D (1,000 IU)

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin for good health, especially vitality and immunity. Various scientific studies show that vitamin D deficiency is linked with a weak immune response. The typical source of vitamin D is sunlight. So if a person is not getting enough sunlight or living in an area with extreme weather conditions, it is essential to use a dietary vitamin D supplement for better immunity.

Bromelain (150mg)

It is an enzyme naturally found in pineapples. Some studies show the immune-boosting ability of bromelain. It is beneficial against viral diseases, including cold and flu. This combination of bromelain with other ingredients of Immuno Defense 4x capsules increases its benefits for the user.

Whole Food Fermentate (EpiCor) (500mg)

This is a lesser-known ingredient in any immune-boosting supplement. It is a type of yeast that is somehow linked with increasing the antibody response in the body. Along with the other ingredients, Epicor plays a synergetic role and maximizes this formula’s effects as a whole.

JayLab Pro Nutrition has opened up about its ingredients and dosage, making it easy for the new user to evaluate its benefits. There are no artificial or hidden ingredients added to this product.

Easy Ways to Strengthen Immunity

Upgrading immunity is a long and gradual process, and it cannot be achieved overnight. Health experts suggest adopting a healthy lifestyle as the first step towards better immunity. Adding a dietary supplement like Immuno Defense 4x can speed up this process. In addition to that, you can do the following things to further fasten this immunity boost process.

Quit smoking

Eat fresh foods

Take out time to exercise

Maintain your weight

Limit your alcohol intake

Regulate your sleep cycle

Take care of your hygiene

Is Immuno Defense 4x Supplement Clinically Tested?

Although Immuno Defense 4x by JayLab Pro uses ingredients that are scientifically proven for their benefits. But this formula is not clinically tested, which is common in the case of dietary supplements. The herbal supplement companies usually pick scientifically proven ingredients to create their product. Most of these ingredients are both effective and safe for human health. It is highly unlikely for these ingredients to cause a side effect. However, the official website has cited a number of third-party studies on the individual ingredients of Immuno Defense 4x, proving their benefits for humans.

Where to Buy Immuno Defense 4x and What’s The Cost?

JayLab Pro Immuno Defense 4x is available online for $45 per bottle plus free shipping. One bottle of Immuno Defense 4x contains 60 capsules (30 servings), which sounds reasonable. But this price will drop if a user chooses to buy three or six-bottle packs. If you want to save time, try its VIP membership, which reduces its price to $29.95/ bottle plus free shipping.

Free registered dietician coaching

You can also get direct access to Jayson Hunter and any nutritional coaching with the three and six-bottle pack.

Free e-Books

All orders of Immuno Defense 4x come with two e-Books, ‘Your Immunity Support Playbook’ and ‘Your Immunity Support Recipes,’ for free.

60-day money-back guarantee

All orders of Immuno Defense 4x come with a 60-day (two months) money back offer. It means you can get your money back if this product fails to meet your expectations since individual results may vary. There are no questions asked, and money is reversed within a few business days.

About Jaylab Pro

Jay Lab Pro Nutrition was founded by Jayson Hunter, who is a registered dietician with more than 18 years of clinical experience. He has helped hundreds of patients through diet, and the purpose of founding this company was to help people struggling with their health. This company offers several dietary supplements targeted towards different goals. Some of them are LeptiSense (weight loss), JayLab Pro Probiotics (metabolic boost), and Ultra-Cleanse Detox (complete body detox), etc. For more details, contact Phone: 1-888-943-8776

Immuno Defense 4x Reviews – Final Words

Immuno Defense 4x by JayLab Pro Nutrition is a reasonably priced, immunity-boosting formula. It uses a combination of unique ingredients blended which complement each other’s work. All four ingredients, EpiCor, bromelain, quercetin, and vitamin D, are required by the body to maintain an active immune system.

All orders of Immuno Defense 4x come with a 60-day refund policy, VIP membership, free shipping, and direct access to Jayson. It seems like a risk-free product, which is also a good value for money.

