Flu Season + Upcoming Holidays = COVID-19 Risks, so Get Tested for FREE

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in our community. Wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others when in public, get your flu shot and get tested for COVID-19.  Testing  locations are below. Most are open Monday-Saturday from 8am-3pm.  Exceptions are highlighted in red. Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

M.O. Campbell Education Center         
Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm
Open Sat., Nov. 14  10:00 am to 3:00 pm		865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, TX 77032
South Belt Church
Closed Tuesday, Nov. 10 		13100 Beamer Rd Houston, TX 77089
Greater Purelight Missionary
Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 		12330 Vickery St Houston, TX 77039
Christ the King Episcopal
Open Mon – Fri  Closed Tuesday, Nov. 10 		15325 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083
New Hope Presbyterian Church
Open Saturday, Nov. 14 		1350 N Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
Champion Forest Baptist Church
Closed Friday, Nov. 13 		15555 Stuebner Airline Rd Houston, TX  77069
Lee College
Open Tues & Wed, Nov 10 & 11 		200 Lee Dr Baytown, TX 77520
St. Mary Magdalene
Open Thurs – Sat, Nov 12 – 14 		527 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338
St Dominic Catholic Church
Open Tues – Thurs, Nov 10 – 12 		8215 Reservoir, Houston, TX 77049
St. Martin de Porres Church
Open Mon & Fri, Nov 9 & 13 		12606 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Crosby, TX 77532
Bear Creek Islamic Center
Closed Saturday, Nov. 14 		17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX 77084

For the Pasadena and Katy sites, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575 People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites.

San Jacinto College Central Campus     
Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm
Open Sun, Nov. 15, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm		8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
Katy Park
Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm
Open Sat., Nov. 14, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm		24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493