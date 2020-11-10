Flu Season + Upcoming Holidays = COVID-19 Risks, so Get Tested for FREE

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in our community. Wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others when in public, get your flu shot and get tested for COVID-19. Testing locations are below. Most are open Monday-Saturday from 8am-3pm. Exceptions are highlighted in red. Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.
|M.O. Campbell Education Center
Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm
Open Sat., Nov. 14 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
|865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, TX 77032
|South Belt Church
Closed Tuesday, Nov. 10
|13100 Beamer Rd Houston, TX 77089
|Greater Purelight Missionary
Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11
|12330 Vickery St Houston, TX 77039
|Christ the King Episcopal
Open Mon – Fri Closed Tuesday, Nov. 10
|15325 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083
|New Hope Presbyterian Church
Open Saturday, Nov. 14
|1350 N Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
|Champion Forest Baptist Church
Closed Friday, Nov. 13
|15555 Stuebner Airline Rd Houston, TX 77069
|Lee College
Open Tues & Wed, Nov 10 & 11
|200 Lee Dr Baytown, TX 77520
|St. Mary Magdalene
Open Thurs – Sat, Nov 12 – 14
|527 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338
|St Dominic Catholic Church
Open Tues – Thurs, Nov 10 – 12
|8215 Reservoir, Houston, TX 77049
|St. Martin de Porres Church
Open Mon & Fri, Nov 9 & 13
|12606 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Crosby, TX 77532
|Bear Creek Islamic Center
Closed Saturday, Nov. 14
|17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX 77084
For the Pasadena and Katy sites, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites.
|San Jacinto College Central Campus
Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm
Open Sun, Nov. 15, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
|8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505
|Katy Park
Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm
Open Sat., Nov. 14, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
|24927 Morton Rd, Katy, TX 77493