Flu Season + Upcoming Holidays = COVID-19 Risks, so Get Tested for FREE

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in our community. Wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others when in public, get your flu shot and get tested for COVID-19. Testing locations are below. Most are open Monday-Saturday from 8am-3pm. Exceptions are highlighted in red. Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

M.O. Campbell Education Center

Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm

Open Sat., Nov. 14 10:00 am to 3:00 pm 865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, TX 77032 South Belt Church

Closed Tuesday, Nov. 10 13100 Beamer Rd Houston, TX 77089 Greater Purelight Missionary

Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 12330 Vickery St Houston, TX 77039 Christ the King Episcopal

Open Mon – Fri Closed Tuesday, Nov. 10 15325 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083 New Hope Presbyterian Church

Open Saturday, Nov. 14 1350 N Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449 Champion Forest Baptist Church

Closed Friday, Nov. 13 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd Houston, TX 77069 Lee College

Open Tues & Wed, Nov 10 & 11 200 Lee Dr Baytown, TX 77520 St. Mary Magdalene

Open Thurs – Sat, Nov 12 – 14 527 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338 St Dominic Catholic Church

Open Tues – Thurs, Nov 10 – 12 8215 Reservoir, Houston, TX 77049 St. Martin de Porres Church

Open Mon & Fri, Nov 9 & 13 12606 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Crosby, TX 77532 Bear Creek Islamic Center

Closed Saturday, Nov. 14 17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX 77084

For the Pasadena and Katy sites, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites.