HCDE Announces Grant Allocations of $207,013 to Local School Districts

From the Desk of HCDE Board President Eric Dick

“Harris County is fortunate enough to have a Department of Education,” says Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) Board Chairman Eric Dick. “Though the various businesses HCDE owns, we are able to take a nominal tax rate and turn it into serious money. We turn $1 of tax revenues into $5 of governmental services. We love education and use the profits to support our local school districts.”

Harris County School Districts are the HCDE’s primary mission. The Harris County Education Foundation (EFHC), HCDE’s philanthropic arm, recently announced grant allocations of $207,013 to local school districts to help districts deal with COVID-19 related funding.

The Education Partnership Partners awards range from $5,000 to $15,000 to support the school system with needs ranging from technology to pandemic health items to school supplies. The grants were made possible by the HCDE Board of Trustees, who voted for $500,000 in funding during the school year 2020-2021 to assist Harris County districts.

County School Superintendent James Colbert Jr. noted that the Harris County Education Department is proud to fill holes in our county’s public education. At the beginning of COVID-19, HCDE saw the unique needs of our school districts. The board took immediate action requesting the foundation to administer grants to provide sufficient funding directly to meet these needs.

The 16 districts receiving grant funding are Aldine, Alief, Channelview, Clear Creek, Crosby, Galena Park, Goose Creek, Houston, Humble, Katy La Porte, Pasadena, Sheldon, Spring, Spring Branch, and Stafford. Applications were obtained from district administration or district-affiliated education foundation. Pasadena Independent School District and the PISD Education Foundation were the first to reveal via the EFHC its Partners in Education Project grant from HCDE.

PISD Associate Superintendent Dr. Troy McCarley describes Harris County’s generous support for Pasadena ISD. The grant is more than just offering our virtual learners money. It also is helping many students complete virtual training. Pasadena’s grant initiative provides underprivileged children with MiFi equipment and monthly online services so that students can complete online interactive education assignments. HCDE Board Amy Hinojosa shared the great news of a grant with PISD administrators, endorsing PISD as HCDE’s Precinct 2 trustee and Pasadena resident.

Colbert notes that the grants complement HCDE’s other district resources, including four special schools, educator professional development, school safety, teacher credential programs, Head Start, school-based counseling, and adult education. HCDE supports our districts in so many ways, and we’re excited to find another way to work with communities to help students and teachers.