Dairy Queen® Restaurants In Texas Honor Veterans With A Free Blizzard® Treat On November 11Th

Dairy Queen® restaurants in Texas will honor the heroes of our community and country on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The heroes, including veterans, active duty and retired members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves will be honored with a free medium Blizzard® Treat.

All Veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service (Military ID, Veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork).

Veterans will be able to choose from the Royal Rocky Road Trip Blizzard® Treat and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard® Treat, as well as the Texas Dairy Queen® Signature Creations and Candy Classics. Veterans also may also choose from limited time tasty seasonal flavors:

· Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat

· Brownie Dough Blizzard® Treat

· Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard® Treat

· OREO® Mocha Fudge Blizzard® Treat

The Dairy Queen® Blizzard® Treat Veterans Day promotion is available on November 11, 2020 only. Dairy Queen® restaurants in Texas continue to serve their full menu of tasty eats and delicious treats via drive-thru, take-out, dining rooms where open, as well as third-party delivery and online ordering, where available.