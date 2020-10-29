Seven Lakes High School Closes Temporarily Due to Coronavirus Cases

By George Slaughter

Seven Lakes High School (Classmates photo)

Seven Lakes High School, 9251 S. Fry, will close temporarily, beginning Friday, to comply with a Fort Bend County Health and Human Service Department Corrective Action Advisement.

According to the Katy ISD Case Dashboard, the school has 43 active student cases, two active staff cases, and two active auxiliary staff cases. This is the highest total of the Katy Independent School District high schools.

Students signed up for in-person learning will be provided intermittent school-to-home virtual learning through Tuesday. Those students, along with staff, will report back to campus on Wednesday, the district said in an announcement.

Officials said the school has 1,846 students enrolled for face-to-face learning, and approximately 300 staff on campus.

The school has an overall enrollment 3,707 students.

Here is a comparison of the other Katy Independent School District high schools:

Cinco Ranch High School, 3022 Windemere Park Lane: Four active student cases, five active staff cases, one active auxiliary staff case, overall enrollment of 3,439.

Jordan High School, 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr.: One active student case, no active staff or auxiliary staff cases, overall enrollment of 1,142.

Katy High School, 6331 Highway Blvd.: Seven active student cases, one active staff case, no auxiliary staff cases, overall enrollment of 3,190.

Mayde Creek High School, 19202 Groeschke Road: Seven active student cases, one active faculty case, one auxiliary staff case, overall enrollment of 2,825.

Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Road: One active student case, no active faculty cases, one auxiliary staff case, overall enrollment of 2,593.

Taylor High School, 20700 Kingsland Blvd.: One active student case, two active faculty cases, no auxiliary staff cases, overall enrollment of 3,061.

Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd.: Four active student cases, no active faculty cases, one auxiliary staff cases, overall enrollment of 3,496.

All Seven Lakes extracurricular and student programs will be suspended during the closure. Coaches, career and technical education teachers, and fine arts directors will contact their students about dates and times to resume those respective activities.

The Spartans football team had a bye week. The Spartans varsity, junior varsity, and ninth-grade cross country teams were scheduled to participate in a meet Friday. The Spartans girls’ varsity, junior varsity, and two ninth-grade basketball teams were scheduled to play Pearland Dawson Saturday. The Spartans swimming and diving teams and the volleyball teams were set to compete Saturday as well, according to the school district athletics website.

The district said that any staff or students determined to have been directly exposed will receive a notification. Those who believe they may have been exposed is asked to continue monitoring their health, review Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) guidance, and contact their personal physician if any symptoms develop.

Parents and students with questions are asked to review the district’s Smart Restart webpage, email COVID19Responses@katyisd.org or call 281-396-7499.

Seven Lakes High School opened in 2005, according to its website.