You May Have COVID-19 and Not Know It, So Get Tested for FREE

New Hours, New Locations and Test Results in 1-3 days

Six of Harris County’s 8 test sites are in new locations for the week of Monday, October 5 – Saturday, October 10. There are also new hours to make it more convenient for residents to get tested. Up to 40% of people infected with COVID-19 don’t have any symptoms but are still contagious. Don’t guess…take the test!

Locations for October 5-10. The sites below are open 8 am- 3 pm

Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

UH – Clear Lake – Delta Bldg – Lot G 2700 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058 Closed Monday, October 5 Hosana Lutheran Church 16526 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77090 Closed Tuesday, October 6 Strawberry Park 1114 Parkside Dr, Pasadena, TX 77504

Closed Wednesday, October 7 HCC – Alief Bissonnet Campus 13803 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77083 Closed Thursday, October 8 Church Without Walls 5725 Queenston Blvd, TX 77084 Closed Friday, October 9 Webster Presbyterian Church 201 E NASA Pkwy, Webster, TX 77598

Closed Saturday, Oct 10

The Aldine Location is Open Mon-Fri 12-7pm & Saturday 10am-3pm

M.O. Campbell Education Center 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, 77032

The Pasadena Location is Open Mon-Fri 7am-2pm & Saturday 10am-3pm

San Jacinto College Central Campus 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

People must be 13 or older to be tested. Register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575.

As students return to the classroom and more people are allowed into businesses, take these simple precautions to protect people and our economy: Wash your hands frequently, in public wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others and get tested.