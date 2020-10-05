Texas Office of the Attorney General Appoints Brent Webster as First Assistant Attorney General

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the appointment of Brent Webster as First Assistant Attorney General.

“I am honored that C has chosen me to lead in the attorney general’s office at an incredibly critical time in the history of this state,” Brent Webster said. “I look forward to working with Attorney General Paxton to lead an agency that greatly impacts Texas, and therefore, the United States.”

Webster has served as a criminal prosecutor in Texas for 10 years, also serving as the First Assistant District Attorney in Williamson County. As a Williamson County Assistant District Attorney, he was awarded the “Crime Victim Advocate Hall of Fame Award” for outstanding service to crime victims.

Since leaving the Williamson County District Attorney’s office, Webster has served as a civil litigator and as a criminal defense attorney in private practice. He also recently served as Chief Operations Officer and General Counsel at a start-up in Austin, rapidly scaling the business.

“The addition of Brent Webster as First Assistant Attorney General will bring substantial real-world experience to the Office of the Attorney General and further strengthen the work we do to serve our great state,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Brent has invaluable and extensive experience in a variety of legal and policy matters. I am confident that he will diligently and faithfully serve the office and the people of Texas.”

Webster received his undergraduate education at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas graduating in 2003, and received his legal education at University of Houston Law Center in 2005. He is licensed to practice law by the state of Texas and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, and the federal district courts in the Western, Southern, and Northern districts of Texas.

Born and raised in Texas, Webster has resided in Central Texas with his wife and four children since graduating from law school and is active in his community. He is personally passionate about combating human trafficking, as a supporter of International Justice Mission, and the Attorney General’s recent expansion intentionally targeting the atrocity of human trafficking in Texas.